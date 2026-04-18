Japan extends financial support to teach foreigners local rules

The Japanese government has begun financially supporting municipalities' efforts to help foreign residents better understand local community rules, as part of a broader government push to promote "well-ordered" coexistence with foreigners.

Beginning in fiscal 2026 from April, the government will cover part of the costs of initiatives aimed at encouraging the integration of foreign residents into local communities, including programs teaching garbage separation rules and Japanese language as well as promoting participation in neighborhood associations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Until now, the government support had covered projects aimed at informing foreign residents about national systems such as taxes and social insurance, but did not extend to local rules specific to each community.

The development comes as Japan has seen an increase in foreign residents and the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is seeking to expand support for them while addressing local unease surrounding rule-breakers.

The government will support programs to train personnel who act as intermediaries between municipalities and foreign residents, conveying administrative information and handling consultations related to daily life.

According to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, the number of foreign residents stood at around 4.12 million at the end of last year, marking a record high for the fourth consecutive year.

As the number of foreign residents has increased, problems related to daily life have become more noticeable, prompting calls from municipalities to expand the scope of support.

Takaichi said in her first policy speech in February that she aims to realize a society of "well-ordered and harmonious coexistence" with foreign nationals by "resolutely responding" to problematic behavior by some of them.

Local governments have also stepped up efforts toward coexistence with foreign residents, with a survey conducted by Kyodo News in February and March finding that 35 of the country's 47 prefectures included new projects or expanded existing programs in their initial budget proposals for fiscal 2026.

© KYODO