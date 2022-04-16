Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan extends residency permit term for coup-hit Myanmar diaspora

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan will offer Myanmar residents who were given special permission to stay following last year's military coup in their homeland yearlong extensions instead of the current six-month renewals, the justice minister said.

The doubling of the term of the "designated activities" residency status announced by Yoshihisa Furukawa comes amid little improvement in the Southeast Asian country, where violence followed the overthrow of the democratically elected government.

After the junta took power Feb 1 last year, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan introduced an emergency measure in May 2021 to allow people from Myanmar to remain beyond the expiration of their initial visas.

Under the measure, they were allowed to switch their residency status to "designated activities," allowing them to stay and work for a further six months. Extensions were also for six months.

By the end of March this year, around 4,600 people from Myanmar had been given "designated activities" status, which is granted based on individual circumstances.

According to immigration authorities, there were some 35,700 Myanmar residents in Japan as of June last year, of whom the largest group, at almost 14,000, were technical interns.

The government also said it recognized 32 people from Myanmar as refugees last year.

Japan is not known as a refugee-friendly country, with only around 1 percent of asylum seekers recognized annually as such.

Treatment of foreign nationals seeking shelter in Japan has come under the spotlight, with the country rapidly welcoming Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion that began on Feb. 24.

In a show of support, Tokyo brought 20 evacuees from Ukraine to Japan aboard a government plane from Poland earlier this month.

Those fleeing Ukraine are granted short-term residency for 90 days upon entry and permitted to change their visas to "designated activities" status for one year.

Critics say that the government has a double standard favoring Ukrainian evacuees over those from other countries, and are calling for more equitable treatment.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Japan will offer Myanmar residents who were given special permission to stay following last year's military coup in their homeland yearlong extensions instead of the current six-month renewals, the justice minister said.

Meanwhile the Japanese government will still subsidize Japan Inc. investments with the junta.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: ‘Dating An Expat In Japan’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Three Small Islands in Japan for Your Next Getaway

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cool Things I Learned About Japan at Ise Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog