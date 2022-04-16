Japan extends residency permit term for coup-hit Myanmar diaspora

Japan will offer Myanmar residents who were given special permission to stay following last year's military coup in their homeland yearlong extensions instead of the current six-month renewals, the justice minister said.

The doubling of the term of the "designated activities" residency status announced by Yoshihisa Furukawa comes amid little improvement in the Southeast Asian country, where violence followed the overthrow of the democratically elected government.

After the junta took power Feb 1 last year, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan introduced an emergency measure in May 2021 to allow people from Myanmar to remain beyond the expiration of their initial visas.

Under the measure, they were allowed to switch their residency status to "designated activities," allowing them to stay and work for a further six months. Extensions were also for six months.

By the end of March this year, around 4,600 people from Myanmar had been given "designated activities" status, which is granted based on individual circumstances.

According to immigration authorities, there were some 35,700 Myanmar residents in Japan as of June last year, of whom the largest group, at almost 14,000, were technical interns.

The government also said it recognized 32 people from Myanmar as refugees last year.

Japan is not known as a refugee-friendly country, with only around 1 percent of asylum seekers recognized annually as such.

Treatment of foreign nationals seeking shelter in Japan has come under the spotlight, with the country rapidly welcoming Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion that began on Feb. 24.

In a show of support, Tokyo brought 20 evacuees from Ukraine to Japan aboard a government plane from Poland earlier this month.

Those fleeing Ukraine are granted short-term residency for 90 days upon entry and permitted to change their visas to "designated activities" status for one year.

Critics say that the government has a double standard favoring Ukrainian evacuees over those from other countries, and are calling for more equitable treatment.

