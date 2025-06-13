Japan extends SDF dispatch for U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

Japan on Friday extended the dispatch of Self-Defense Forces personnel for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan until June 30 next year.

The SDF personnel will be additionally tasked with gathering and analyzing security information.

Japan "will contribute to the peace and stability of South Sudan, surrounding African countries and the international community," Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said at a press conference after the Cabinet approved the extension.

Japan has sent SDF personnel in noncombat roles to South Sudan since 2011, when the African nation gained independence after more than 20 years of civil war. Currently, four SDF members are at the headquarters.

The situation in South Sudan remains unstable, with an attack on a U.N. helicopter in March leaving a crew member dead.

