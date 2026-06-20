Japan extends SDF dispatch to U.N. mission HQ in South Sudan

The Japanese government has decided to extend the dispatch of Self-Defense Forces personnel to the headquarters of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan by one year.

Japan "will continue to help contribute to the peace and stability of the international community," Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told a press conference in announcing the extension for the U.N. Mission in South Sudan by June 30, 2027.

Japan has been dispatching SDF personnel to the headquarters of the U.N. mission since November 2011. Currently four Ground Self-Defense Force personnel are stationed there.

Koizumi said he believes "such personnel contributions will help Japan to play a leading role for the United Nations efforts to (ensure) international peace."

The move "will also be significant in establishing a desirable security environment for Japan," he added.

© KYODO