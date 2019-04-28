Japan eyes stronger right to protect personal info from companies

Japan is moving closer to requiring companies to stop using personal information such as for advertising purposes if requested by consumers, a government plan shows.

The proposal was included in an interim report of the government's Personal Information Protection Commission, which has been discussing revising the private information protection law in 2020.

If realized, it will be the first amendment to the law, which entered into force in May 2017, after a clause that says it needs to be reviewed every three years was added later that year.

The commission plans to solicit public opinions on the planned revision, as Japan is considering strengthening regulations against IT giants running businesses through their online platforms, such as Amazon.com and Google LLC, given that consumers are becoming increasingly anxious that their personal data have been collected without sufficient consent.

The interim report by the panel states, "It is necessary to consider ways to expand the scope of personal rights" regarding when to suspend the use of personal information by companies.

The panel is expected to continue talks on whether to include in the next amendment "the right to be forgotten" -- under which individuals will be able to have online firms remove past images or search results. This right has already been introduced in some European countries.

Personal data, including name, birthdate and address, collected by a range of companies through legitimate means, have been widely used for marketing also in Japan.

Currently, companies respond to a consumer request for the removal of personal information on a voluntary basis. But if the commission's proposal is approved, companies will be required to take such action.

The firms targeted by the envisioned regulation not only include Japanese firms but also global IT firms known as the big four -- Google, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.

The panel is also considering ways to apply the Japanese law to firms based overseas.

Firms such as Amazon and Google have thrived by using such data to tailor their services to individuals, but have fanned concerns over a loss of privacy.

Japanese officials have been looking into whether an existing law can be used to penalize platform operators who mishandle personal data collected from users.

In October, the Japanese commission ordered Facebook to improve protection of users' personal information, the first such warning issued to the U.S. social media giant.

The European Union has already introduced tough regulations on how to handle personal information to protect users against technology giants.

