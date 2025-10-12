Japan eyes 5-year integrated bachelor's-master's programs

Japan's education ministry has proposed the establishment of five-year integrated university programs combining undergraduate and postgraduate studies, intended to encourage more students to pursue further education by shortening the total study period.

The proposal made to its advisory panel states that universities wishing to adopt the system must apply for approval from the ministry, which plans to revise relevant standards and implement the new system from April, when the next school year begins.

Completing a master's degree in Japan generally requires six years -- four years of bachelor's and two years of master's study. While exceptional students can graduate within five years under a special exemption, such cases have so far been limited.

According to the plan, universities adopting the five-year integrated model can choose to either allow students to earn a master's in one year after completing a standard four-year undergraduate program, or earn postgraduate-level credits during their undergraduate studies so they can later complete their master's in a year.

Each university's programs would be reviewed and certified by the education ministry to ensure educational quality.

In the future, the ministry may also consider shortening the period required to earn a bachelor's degree, based on demand and feedback of the new system.

The idea of expanding integrated bachelor's-master's programs was suggested in a February report from the panel on higher education reform.

The University of Tokyo has already announced it will introduce a five-year integrated program under its new UTokyo College of Design faculty from September 2027.

According to the education ministry, 78,991 students enrolled in master's programs in fiscal 2024. Compared with fiscal 2003, enrollment in engineering and agricultural fields rose, while humanities and social sciences saw declines over the two decades.

© KYODO