Japan eyes addressing possible mistreatment of certain visa workers

Japan's immigration agency plans to step up efforts to address the potential mistreatment of foreign nationals holding certain visas and employed through temporary staffing agencies, finding some have been inappropriately assigned to menial labor, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The Immigration Services Agency plans to examine the working conditions of foreigners holding the visa supposedly for engineers and specialists in humanities and international services -- a visa that allows them to work in Japan for a long period of time as there are no limits in seeking extensions.

A record-high 410,000 foreign nationals in Japan had been given the visa as of the end of 2024. Some 10 percent appear to be contracted to dispatch firms, part of a growing trend, with many of them engaging in jobs such as interpreting and production management.

The visa requires the holder to have achieved certain educational qualifications, such as graduating from a university in their home country, and in principle only allows them to engage in highly professional jobs.

But the agency has found cases in which temporary staffing companies told clients that such workers can perform duties outside their field of specialism, leading them to be engaged in menial tasks.

The immigration agency said it will look into whether there are additional cases and take steps to raise awareness of the problem, according to the source.

If the situation does not improve, the agency is considering obliging foreign workers to report when they are assigned to a different company during their residency period.

A group supporting foreigners has also pointed to a rise in complaints that temporary staffing agencies do not offer jobs.

The agency, meanwhile, is considering tightening conditions for the business manager visa that is intended to support start-ups, after individuals applying with shell companies were approved.

It may raise the required minimum capital from 5 million yen to 30 million yen, the source said.

