Japan eyes cutting emissions by 60% by FY2035 from FY2013 levels

The Japanese government said Monday it is considering cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by fiscal 2035 compared with fiscal 2013 levels.

The Environment Ministry and the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry proposed the new target, up 14 percentage points from the current goal, at a joint meeting, saying that a more aggressive cut is necessary to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

As a U.N. climate panel has requested each country to submit its new emissions reduction target for 2035 by February, the government plans to include a numerical target in a draft plan for global warming countermeasures expected to be compiled by the end of the year.

The plan will be drawn up in cooperation with the ruling parties, as well as relevant ministries and agencies.

During the meeting, some participants said the country needs to set more ambitious targets, while others supported the proposed targets -- a 60 percent reduction by fiscal 2035 and a cut of 73 percent by fiscal 2040.

Japan currently aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46 percent by fiscal 2030 compared with fiscal 2013 levels.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has assessed that global greenhouse gas emissions must be cut by 60 percent by 2035 compared to 2019 levels to limit warming to 1.5 C compared to pre-industrial levels.

