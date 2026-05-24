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Japan eyes cyber patrols for tips on overstayers, illegal work

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's immigration authorities plan to crack down on visa overstayers and illegal foreign workers by monitoring social media and other platforms for information or leads.

The initiative is part of the country's efforts to reduce the number of overstayers at a time when Japan is taking in more foreign workers due to labor shortages.

As early as next year, the Immigration Services Agency plans to use analytical tools to identify online information related to illegal work, including solicitations in foreign languages, establishing a unit dedicated to cyber patrols.

According to agency data, Japan had around 68,000 illegal stayers as of January, down around 6,000 from a year ago.

As part of a program targeting overstayers, the agency aims to crack down on individuals who employ foreign workers without valid visas.

In a related move, the Ibaraki prefectural government, located northeast of Tokyo, recently launched a program to reward individuals who report businesses that hire undocumented foreign workers. Tipsters will receive 10,000 yen if their information leads to enforcement action.

The number of foreign people working legally in Japan rose 11.7 percent from a year earlier to a record 2.57 million as of October, according to government data.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
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Good! Guests are always expected to follow the rules of the host whether that host is a private individual or a country. Common sense!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just be careful when you talk about overstay or overstayers that even talking about what happened something in the news, you might get a knock on your door. Future just becoming more and more Orwellian, right?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It’s reasonable to enforce immigration laws. But for a country whose population is dwindling, it’s an odd priority.

Educating Japanese citizens to compete on a global level (which means speaking English and just generally engaging with non-Japanese without fear or prejudice) are probably better long term solutions than rounding up foreigners.

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