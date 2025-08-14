Japan eyes exporting used destroyers to Southeast Asia

Japan is considering the export of used Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers to Southeast Asia, government sources said Wednesday, in an effort to strengthen security ties with countries in the region where key sea lanes are located.

Japan has been studying the export of Abukuma-class ships to the Philippines following a June meeting in Singapore where the countries' defense ministers discussed the matter.

Tokyo is also looking at Indonesia and Vietnam as possible export destinations, according to the sources.

Japan's principles on the overseas transfer of defense equipment and technology restrict the export of lethal weapons under its war-renouncing Constitution.

But Japan eased its strict rules on the overseas transfer of defense equipment last year to allow exports of lethal arms only if they are jointly developed or produced with other nations, with an eye on future sales of a next-generation fighter jet being developed with Britain and Italy.

If the ship exports proceed, the Japanese government plans to classify the destroyers as "jointly developed" products by making specification changes, the sources said, a move that could spark controversy.

According to the Defense Ministry, six Abukuma-class destroyers were commissioned between 1989 and 1993, and all are set to be retired and replaced by new types operable by smaller crews, as the Self-Defense Forces have been struggling with a chronic personnel shortage.

In its Defense Buildup Program drawn up in 2022, the government said it will "decommission vessels that have been in service for a considerable amount of years and have limitations in expandability" at an "early date," and consider their transfer to "like-minded countries."

Japan agreed with Indonesia at their defense ministers' talks in January to establish a working-level consultation body on maritime security to strengthen cooperation, while also promoting defense exchanges with Vietnam, including the provision of used Japanese material transport vehicles.

Japan and the Philippines, both U.S. allies in Asia, have been deepening security cooperation, sharing concerns over China's assertive maritime posture in the East and South China seas.

