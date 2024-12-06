 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't eyes higher taxes on well-paid pensioners to address disparity

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government and ruling coalition are considering imposing heavier taxes on working pensioners with high salaries, as part of tax reforms aimed at reducing disparities with working generations, a source close to the matter said Thursday.

The government is expected to set an income tax deduction cap on the combined total of salaries and pension, as these pensioners aged 65 and older would have a lighter tax burden than the working generations relying solely on wages, the source said.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, are expected to decide the deduction ceiling during talks at their tax system panel, the source said.

The welfare ministry plans to raise the threshold for reducing pension payments to working seniors with a certain level of income from a combined monthly income of 500,000 yen to 620,000 yen, a ministry source said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Cosmetic Sets Perfect For Christmas Gifting

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Theme Parks For Christmas In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Christmas Cakes and Stollen in Japan (excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog