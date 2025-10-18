 Japan Today
Tourists pose for a photo in Osaka. Image: iStock/recep-bg
national

Japan eyes hike in visa fees for international visitors

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya says that the government is considering raising visa fees for foreign visitors, as current fees remain low compared with those in the United States and European countries.

The government is reviewing visa fees, Iwaya told a press conference when asked about a report that Japan plans to raise them to levels seen in the United States and Europe as early as fiscal 2026.

"The details of the review are undecided, but we are considering various factors, including a possible impact on inbound tourism," the top diplomat said Friday. "We'll examine the fees set in other countries. I believe Japan's fees are quite low at present."

The number of foreign visitors to Japan from January to September rose 17.7 percent from a year earlier to around 31.65 million, marking the fastest pace on record for surpassing 30 million within a year, a government report showed Wednesday.

The annual number is certain to surpass the record 36.87 million hit in 2024 and may even reach the 40 million range amid a weak yen and a surge in Chinese tourists.

Regarding overtourism, which has led to overcrowding and environmental damage in some areas, he said the government will see what kind of effect this review may have.

"But I personally don't think the potential raise will have a direct impact on overtourism," Iwaya said.

