national

Japan eyes increasing subsidy for nurseries hiring more teachers

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japanese government is considering increasing the subsidy for nurseries that place more teachers than required, aiming to alleviate shortages of child caregivers and improve the quality of their services, a source close to the matter said Monday.

The move comes after a series of incidents involving nurseries in the country, including a case in which a child who was left behind in a nursery bus died of heatstroke, as well as a case in which teachers allegedly abused children.

The spending plan, to be finalized by relevant ministers soon, is expected to be around 2 billion yen and included in a new budget from April, the source said.

Additionally, the government will consider launching a new program for nurseries to place part-time workers to support teachers when children go to and from the nurseries they attend, according to the source.

The government will not change the official children-to-teacher ratio set for nurseries, the source said.

Currently, one teacher is necessary for every 30 4- or 5-year-olds. The expanded subsidy would be provided to nurseries that, for example, place one teacher per 25 children in the age bracket, according to the source.

Japan's regulations have been noted for requiring far fewer teachers per number of children supervised than in Europe and the United States. Although it varies among U.S. states, in New York, there must be one teacher for every nine 5-year-olds, with a maximum group size of 24.

As for England, one teacher can look after a maximum of six children under the age of 8.

A Japanese national liaison organization for nurseries has been urging the government to review the country's ratio, but it remains unchanged as the government has been unable to secure the necessary funding.

Sort of helps, but change the Rules of those said Day Care Centers too... that's actually where the real problem rests!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

