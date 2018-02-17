Japan eyes lifting optional pension age over 70

The Japanese government Friday approved an outline to raise the optional age to start receiving a public pension to age 71 or older in an effort to address the labor shortage in the wake of the falling birthrate and aging society.

The health ministry will consider revising related laws in fiscal 2020, so as to encourage people in their 60s and older to continue working.

The outline noted that older adults are physically healthier than before and that they are highly motivated to continue working or participate in community activities.

The government will review the "standardization of life stages according to age categories," the outline said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a government meeting on the issue Friday, "Depopulation in rural areas is expected as the pace of aging picks up. It is important to realize a society where people of all generations can widely and actively participate."

Currently, a person can receive a pension at any stage between 60 and 70 years old. If a person chooses to start receiving their pension after their 65th birthday, their monthly payments are raised. But the scheme is not widely used.

The government eyes supporting companies raising the age of retirement or extending post-retirement employment. It will consider providing support measures for people starting their own businesses and promote telecommuting.

It will also support the development of advanced technologies such as automated driving systems and nursing robots to help the elderly work.

The outline, which is reviewed roughly every five years, also set specific numerical targets. It aims to increase the employment rate of people aged between 60 and 64 to 67.0 percent in 2020 from the current 63.6 percent.

© KYODO