Japan eyes lifting optional pension age over 70

The Japanese government Friday approved an outline to raise the optional age to start receiving a public pension to age 71 or older in an effort to address the labor shortage in the wake of the falling birthrate and aging society.
The health ministry will consider revising related laws in fiscal 2020, so as to encourage people in their 60s and older to continue working.
The outline noted that older adults are physically healthier than before and that they are highly motivated to continue working or participate in community activities.
The government will review the "standardization of life stages according to age categories," the outline said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a government meeting on the issue Friday, "Depopulation in rural areas is expected as the pace of aging picks up. It is important to realize a society where people of all generations can widely and actively participate."
Currently, a person can receive a pension at any stage between 60 and 70 years old. If a person chooses to start receiving their pension after their 65th birthday, their monthly payments are raised. But the scheme is not widely used.
The government eyes supporting companies raising the age of retirement or extending post-retirement employment. It will consider providing support measures for people starting their own businesses and promote telecommuting.
It will also support the development of advanced technologies such as automated driving systems and nursing robots to help the elderly work.
The outline, which is reviewed roughly every five years, also set specific numerical targets. It aims to increase the employment rate of people aged between 60 and 64 to 67.0 percent in 2020 from the current 63.6 percent.© KYODO
sensei258
I'm glad they said "optional", cuz I sure don't want to wait several more years to start collecting
Yubaru
This article does more harm than good in passing along information regarding the retirement age and pension payments.
There is far too much information NOT included to make any type of intelligent reply.
Toasted Heretic
Oh, how I look forward to working myself into the grave.
JeffLee
@Nick in Japan
Actually, the private-sector employers are the (greedy) "imbeciles." I know a couple of workplaces here that deliberately scaled back eligibility for kosei nenkin and other benefits for their workers. This is despite the fact the said companies are raking in their highest profits in history.
Most politicians are calling for this to end, but corporate Japan ain't listening.
cleo
Of course it isn't. Because people who want and are able to continue working find their salary is cut by anything from half to two-thirds what it was the day before their 60th birthday, even though they are doing exactly the same job. People choose not to to delay receiving their pension because they need it to top up their dwindled income.
If you want to 'address the labour shortage', Mr Abe, then make sure companies pay older workers a decent wage for their labour.
Also bear in mind Mr Abe, that if people have spend 40 years working on the assumption that they will receive a pension at a certain age, you cannot just up the age and expect people to fall in line tomorrow. If people are to prepare for an extra ten years of either working if they are fit and healthy, or living on their savings if they are not, they they need time. You can't just tell a family with a middle-aged or older breadwinner(s) already paying pension premiums and dealing with huge education costs that they're going to have to up their savings rate by a huge amount while income remains stagnant. The money simply isn't there.
talaraedokko
The real !peers would be the young people. Older workers usually get !it's of benefits younger people don't get.
Want to keep these old guys busy? Why not create mentoring systems where young people can have first hand experience with old guys? Many young people grow up without grandparents or without mentoring or without exposure to other facets in life.
There are a lot of things society can do with o!d people.
maybeperhapsyes
@jefflee
Most politicians are calling for this to end, but corporate Japan ain't listening.
Good point mate.
Why can't the politicians issue financial penalties to these companies that skirt regulations intended to better protect employees rights?
wtfjapan
nothing will change unless the J gov makes it illegal for companies to drop a person salary based on their age and not for their experience. My father inlaw was a high level manager in a large J company. He was set to retire at 60 but the company asked him to continue working, but hed have to take a massive pay cut of around 60~70%, he was earning over 10million yen at the time but because he was over 60 hed have to take a salary not much more than a college graduate. Dont need to tell you what he told them.
fxgai
The government doesn’t have the money either.
You are right that people need transition time to adjust for changes to the system.
But changes are inevitable as Japan’s programmes are unsustainable. Many people understand this and already save extra for that reason, including me. It won’t be out of the blue when these changes are announced.
fxgai
How about letting companies pay whatever they want to their staff? If they both agree to the deal, they will continue the employment arrangement, otherwise it will end.
At some point there must be natural peak performance point for most workers, before a decline as they get really old. It can’t be the case that workers can only ever be paid more and more the older and more ‘experienced’ they get. If this reality were recognized and the entire labour market worked accordingly I think things would be fine. Experience certainly counts for a lot, but on the other hand so does youth. So let’s just let employers be the judge, and if they don’t offer enough to retain workers then stuff cheese for them.
The government here already tries too hard to regulate everything, and makes a mess of it. They do more harm than good.
Luis David Yanez
What about starting to face out this ponzi scheme and allow people to choose their own retirement policy?
Patricia Yarrow
Luis, exactly. The MANDATORY retirement age is completely arbitrary and counterproductive. Let people retire after a certain age with benefits or continue until they decide for themselves to quit. Some, like teachers, get better with age and experience. Some are ready to go at 60, some still strong at 90. Let us work and pay taxes as long as we want and can.
My universities have a 70 age limit and I am told that I am lucky. The university that hires me at 71 is the lucky one.