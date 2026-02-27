 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan eyes limiting power banks to 2 per person on flights under new rules

0 Comments
TOKYO

Passengers would be limited to two power banks per person and asked not to use them during flights under proposed stricter rules aimed at preventing fires following a series of incidents, Japan's transport ministry said Friday.

According to a draft proposal by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, passengers would be permitted to bring up to two mobile batteries of 160 watt-hours or less, including spare batteries for cameras and other devices, with no cap for spare batteries of 100 watt-hours or less.

In addition to requesting that power banks not be used during the flight, passengers would also be prohibited from charging them via onboard power outlets.

The International Civil Aviation Organization, an agency of the United Nations, is expected to adopt similar regulations as early as next month. The ministry plans to revise domestic regulations in mid-April, with public opinions accepted through March 30.

A fire that broke out in January 2025 aboard a low-cost carrier operated by Air Busan Co. is believed to have been caused by a defective power bank.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Key Family Policy Changes in Japan in 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Ibaraki Will Offer ¥10,000 for Reporting Undocumented Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Tsugaru Railway Stove Train 

GaijinPot Travel

Ryuhyo Monogatari Train

GaijinPot Travel

Akira Kurosawa Film Locations in Japan You Can Visit in Real Life

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

New Life Season in Japan: New Mattress, New Me

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Visa Fees Are Rising in 2026: A Guide for Foreign Workers and Employers

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog