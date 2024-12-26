 Japan Today
national

Japan eyes more flexible school curriculum to meet diverse needs

TOKYO

Japan's education minister on Wednesday requested her advisory panel to consider expanding the discretion of schools, allowing them to better accommodate children with diverse personalities and characteristics.

As part of revisions to the school curriculum guidelines, Toshiko Abe asked the Central Council for Education to discuss shortening each class period by five minutes and using the extra time for individual study or to help students progress at their own pace.

In the face of rapid advancements in digital technology, such as artificial intelligence, the proposals also called for measures to "drastically improve information utilization capabilities" across elementary, junior high and high schools.

Moreover, the minister emphasized the importance of strengthening education to enhance digital literacy, as many analysts warn that fake news and slander on social media that causes mental distress are continuing to rise.

After deliberations, the panel is expected to submit its recommendations on the revisions in the fiscal year ending March 2027, marking the first update in 10 years, officials of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology said.

The new curriculum guidelines are expected to be implemented in the 2030 academic year in elementary schools, 2031 in junior high schools and in 2032 or later in senior high schools.

