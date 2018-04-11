Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan eyes new residency status for foreigners amid labor shortages

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is contemplating creating a new status of residence for technical interns from abroad as part of efforts to tackle severe labor shortages, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The status under consideration would allow those who have completed a five-year technical intern training program for foreign workers and met certain requirements to stay and work for up to five additional years, the sources said.

The government will incorporate the plan into its fiscal and economic policy blueprint to be put together around June, with a bill introducing the measure through a revision to the Immigration Control Law likely to be submitted to parliament during an extraordinary session in fall, they said.

Debate on whether to expand the scope of foreign nationals permitted to work in Japan has been under way within the government since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for a review of the existing framework in February.

With Japan's technical intern training program intended to transfer skills abroad, interns currently must return to their home countries after a five-year stay.

The new residency status would allow interns to stay in Japan to work for a maximum of five more years. The government plans to set requirements to obtain the status, including industry-specific ones, the sources said.

The status will be given to those working in nursing, agriculture and construction -- sectors where labor shortages are most severely felt, the sources said.

Interns' families would not be allowed to enter the country, a provision meant to keep the creation of the new status from leading to discussions on the sensitive issue of immigration, they said.

Labor shortages are already severe, especially in the service sector. In 2017, there were 150 job openings for every 100 workers, the largest gap in over four decades.

The number of foreign workers has been on the rise in recent years, hitting an all-time high of approximately 1.28 million as of last October. Of them, the number of technical interns stood at around 250,000, according to government data.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Technical intern Loosely translated means slave labor

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Personally, I would not offer my skills to a country which wants you out after 5 years. It's called "being used".

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Used-abused, and thrown away. Sadly however the situation in many Asian countries will make this offer VERY attractive.

10 years, and after that, tossed by the side of the road, Abe SHOULD be ashamed! But he won't, he doesnt give a crap! (Would love to use stronger language but the auto-censor keeps stopping me!)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Organic Lifestyle

SHELLISTA – From the Sea to Your Home

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Fall Off the Beaten Path: A Weekend Getaway to Sakunami Onsen

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Myoryu-ji Temple (Ninjadera)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Win ¥1,000,000 to Help Grow Your Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Menbakaichidai Fire Ramen

GaijinPot Travel