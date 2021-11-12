Japan to remove spectator limit for large-scale events even in virus state of emergency

Japan plans to remove the spectator attendance limit for large-scale events and allow venues to be filled to capacity even under a COVID-19 state of emergency by using a system to check whether visitors have been vaccinated or have tested negative for the virus, government sources said Friday.
Under the current guidelines, attendance at large-scale events such as professional sports games and concerts is capped at 5,000 spectators or 50 percent of venue capacity, whichever is larger.
As new and serious COVID-19 cases have sharply fallen across the country recently, the government will revise the guidelines after hearing the opinions of coronavirus experts possibly on Nov 19, the sources said.
The current capping on event spectators will be lifted if event organizers submit to prefectural governments their own anti-virus plans, such as banning loud cheers, the sources said.
If organizers do not use the system to confirm proof of vaccination or a negative virus test, an attendance cap at 10,000 spectators during a virus state of emergency and 20,000 under a quasi-state of emergency will be implemented.
In addition, the government will also ease restrictions on dining establishments.
Restaurants and bars recognized by local governments for taking proper measures to prevent the spread of virus will be allowed to open until 9 p.m. and serve alcohol even under a state of emergency, while no restrictions will be applied for such establishments under a quasi-state of emergency.
If business operators confirm a customer's proof of vaccination or negative virus test result on site, the request for limiting group sizes to four people per table will be removed.
Travelers holding proof of vaccination or a negative virus test result will be able to cross prefectural borders freely even under a state of emergency, the sources said. Under the previous virus emergencies, people were asked to refrain from making nonessential outings.© KYODO
ian
Good I guess
snowymountainhell
Can’t recall seeing many observing such restrictions during some of the summertime events shown in photos here. Oh well, in all in the past now and there didn’t appear to have been such a great, major surge as feared.
snowymountainhell
Correction: “… **its **all in …” (if you please, Moderator. - Kind Regards)
Thomas Goodtime
Idiots
Good
Good
klausdorth
Agree with Thomas Goodtime!
What a (not) so great idea again.
Can't they wait a little longer to make sure this won't end up in another increase?
Yes, it does look good now, but how about in a couple of weeks?
At least wait until most people got their booster shots or I'm afraid we will experience another Germany or Great Britain.
kurisupisu
Getting on the crowded subway this evening?
When was that no allowed?
The virus obviously was (until now) more dangerous in an open air stadium…obviously!
Mr Kipling
Did everyone catch the key word hidden in the article?
It was.......Vaccinated.
You are welcome.
louisferdinandc
Logically:
if a proof of vaccination or a negative test are enough to allow 50,000 people to gather together even during a state of emergency (meaning the virus is anyway in the country and spreading)
then a proof of vaccination and two negative tests should be enough to allow returning travelers to skip quarantine.
Logically…
Eustace
Stupid idea. People need to accept that there will inevitably be cases/deaths and move on, otherwise you will be waiting forever.