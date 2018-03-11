Japan eyes steps to avert medical issues with foreign tourists

The government plans to draw up by May a set of measures to help medical institutions avoid having problems with foreign tourists over the payment of medical expenses and differences in customs.
With more and more foreigners traveling to Japan, the government will soon launch a working group to discuss the matter. Measures that may be considered include making a unified manual for hospitals in dealing with foreign patients and encouraging local governments to offer consultation services.
The number of foreign visitors to Japan has continued to rise over recent years on the back of a weaker yen and relaxed visa requirements for tourists, with the figure hitting a record 28.69 million in 2017 from 8.61 million in 2010.
At the same time, the government is concerned over a growing number of unpaid medical bills by foreigners, some of whom come to Japan without travel insurance, and other problems stemming from differences in customs.
In one case, a woman who gave birth prematurely during her trip was unable to pay the 8 million yen ($75,000) bill and the medical institution concerned sought donations from foreign residents in Japan to cover the expenses, according to government sources.
In another case, a medical institution experienced problems in completing the procedures of sending back the body of a foreigner who died due to an acute disease.
The working group, to be set up under a government task force on health care and medical policies, will be joined by officials of relevant ministries, the Japan Medical Association and hospital groups.
The participants will also discuss ways to encourage medical institutions to hire more interpreters and introduce translation devices. They will also consider the need to create a system to reduce the financial burden the institutions may have to bear when a problem occurs.© KYODO
21 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Where in the hell did she give birth? A five star hotel?
sensei258
@ monitors. The headline should read medical "billing" issues. There's no way the government can prevent foreigners or anyone from having medical issues.
maybeperhapsyes
(lifts chin off floor)
As Yubaru said...and 8 million to give birth in Japan?!
Perhaps we now know why the birthrate is so low.
Yubaru
You should know by now, there is no interest in accuracy.
sf2k
There's going to be a meeting! Oh boy!
Lots and lots and lots of meetings!
zichi
Charging ¥8 million for a birth she must have been in a Yakuza club? Don't allow foreign visitors to travel to or enter the country without showing they have medical and health insurance.
Cosmos1
The day will come when a bill of health will be a required attachment to ones passport
Haruka
"In one case, a woman who gave birth prematurely during her trip was unable to pay the 8 million yen ($75,000) bill..."
What? Prenatal care, birth and postnatal care even without insurance would only be about $5000 max here...a credit card could handle it.
"...differences in customs."
The simple curtain separating individuals which allows for zero privacy is going to be a thriller. But then again, most foreigners will not understand the Japanese being heard next to them, nor will the Japanese next to them on the other side of the curtain understand the broken English being attempted by medical staff.
"...sending back the body of a foreigner who died..."
That is what embassies do. It is easy and a no brainer.
"...to reduce the financial burden the institutions may have to bear when a problem occurs."
Any and everyone visiting should have a credit card. Plus, right outside of customs, there should be giant signs saying Buy Health Insurance Here! The government can issue subsidized insurance policies that only visitors can buy.
Visitors must be ready for common issues with health. One big one should be asthma attacks due to allowing smoking in restaurants. Another should be for panic attacks due to overcrowding in many areas. The system also needs to be ready for a giant earthquake etc.
I would like to be on this committee.
MarkX
I agree the 8 million yen seems high, but is she had the baby prematurely and the baby was in an NICU unit for a while, as well as the Mom being in an ICU unit, the cost could skyrocket. That is the only explanation I can think of, because all women's births are not covered by the health insurance system and it usually costs about four hundred thousand yen, which is then reimbursed by the city.
Cricky
Japanese travelers have medical issues when in other countries, these are covered. I believe NZ had a problem with a high number of Japanese giving birth there Duel passports the goal. But it certainly wasn't $75,000 a pop. Another panel of experts, taking years to conclude that foreign people may need medical attention and urge hospitals to take steps, with no funding to, well do their best. You may remember a mentally ill foreigner strapped to a bed for an excessive amount of time until death. So people would be mad to come here for medical treatment.
hooktrunk2
I am always surprised by friends who frequently travel without travelers insurance although I forgot the last time I went back to the states. I made a quick call to correct the situation. Whew. Anyway, would it be too harsh to even prevent people from boarding the airplane without traveler's insurance? Or could airlines somehow be involved in facilitating the enrollment(or do they already), as many people travel from place to place and don't always know their next destination. I wonder if many people don't know that there is even the option of getting traveler's insurance?
Educator60
“Where in the hell did she give birth? A five star hotel?”
If the baby was premature it may have needed a long period of intensive, expensive care. And the mother may have needed more than normal care if there were complications. And all at the full price not the percentage we who live here are accustomed to paying. But I have no idea what that total might be.
I once witnessed an American who sounded and looked like a typical middle to upper class fellow getting treatment at a private clinic for an injury. He apparently lacked insurance but was unable or reluctant to pay the full price. The clinic staff was nonplusssed and he (although appearing to be an adult) was trying to contact his father in the States to see if he was covered by his father’s insurance policy. But if it wasn’t a travel insurance policy what kind of paperwork nightmare would that have been? I was finished and left before there was any resolution but still occasionally remember and wonder how it turned out.
Requiring tourists to have travel insurance or creating a special insurance program that people are required to enter when they set foot in the country could be an answer but tge. I suppose we’d see forged proof of policies etc.
Yubaru
It's reimbursed through the municipal office, but it comes from the insurance fund. For the life of me I can not understand why child-birth is no covered by insurance, when it's reimbursed by taxpayers money.
Hospital's also charge based upon the reimbursement. If you go to a private hospital it will cost more than the money coming back to you. I've had three kids born here in Japan, and the most "expensive" one still was only about 50,000 yen above the reimbursement.
Also, there is no way to know, as the article says nothing about the reason for the extreme cost.
zichi
Visitors have health insurance what covers child birth if the woman is pregnant or arriving without it, can buy it at the airport before being allowed in.
Health tourists are a problem in many countries.
quercetum
Id take out insurance against those who can’t or don’t pay on top of this.
Luddite
Make insurance compulsory for visitors. Have a national policy towards foreign visitors who need medical assistance. As for the 8,000,000 yen bill for giving birth, I'm assuming the premature baby needed to be in the SCBU for a while, hence the massive bill.
Mizuame
Zichi - Childbirth is a standard exclusion from travel insurance policies.
Mizuame
Yubaru - We're talking here about non-residents. Tourists are not part of national insurance schemes that they don't contribute to.
NZ2011
"In one case, a woman who gave birth prematurely during her trip was unable to pay the 8 million yen ($75,000) bill and the medical institution concerned sought donations from foreign residents in Japan to cover the expenses, according to government sources."
Im not sure if this is just terrible writing but, sought donations from foreign residents in Japan??
Did a list of "foreigners" in that ward get a request letter or something?
Unless its that persons family, you invited them, or are the contact on their visitor visa, why on earth would I pay for someone else medical fees simply because I'm "foreign"?
Travel insurance ALWAY people, should be a condition of travel in my opinion.
Bubblegun
Haruka:What? Prenatal care, birth and postnatal care even without insurance would only be about $5000 max here...a credit card could handle it.
So why would it cost so much.
Well, if this women went into premature labour she probably went to hospital by ambulance, and of course that is manned 24 hours a day 364 days a year.
She would need a surgeon, an anaesthetist, several registered nurses, not to mention specialised equipment or even the cleaner who actually cleans the whole place, not to mention all the support staff you don't even see. Clerks, cleaners, cooks, sterilisation department, blood department, porters, someone to translate, et al.
And you need these people on duty 24 hours a day, wether there is a patient needing treatment of not.
The baby would also need a specialised team on standby for treatment as the first surgeon may have to do some procedures on here. They are not just your normal register nurses. They are extremely specialised nurses requiring further training on top of their nursing qualifications. Of course we don't know if it was a caesarean but they may have done that as the quickest and safest way to safe the life of the baby and the mother.Once in NICU you would again have a team of doctors and nurses there. Usually One nurse per patient standing at the incubator 24 hours a day and another nurse who would be the runner getting equipment, not to mention the senior nurses just running the unit. You even have support staff as cleaners, who you somehow forget are part of the team. Not to mention expensive drugs which can cost thousand per dosage, and other equipment depending on how premature the baby was.Thats before you even cover basic medication, dressings, electricity, water, that you take for granted, but all need to be payed for.
Since the article doesn't have her medical records, or say how long she and the premature baby stayed, it's really not fair to comment on the cost, but they may have stayed in for sometime.
Thats why it doesn't cost $5000 max, or anywhere close.
maybeperhapsyesToday As Yubaru said...and 8 million to give birth in Japan?!
Perhaps we now know why the birthrate is so low.
Nothing to do with the cost of giving birth as it is basically free. The cost is either A) payed by the family and returned via the city. B) if you don't have the cash a certificate is issued to the hospital that the costs are covered by the city. I think you will find highly educated countries all have a falling birthrate. As child mortality is low, our life expectancy is longer, have better job opportunities, want a higher standard of living, we don't need to have larger families, but can choose to deal having a family, give our children a better life because of the social and medical advances.
Disillusioned
Paying the bill is not the biggest problem foreigners. The biggest problem is finding which clinic you go to for your ailment. There's no such thing as a GP in Japan and every clinic specialises in one particular field. Then, there is the issue of hospitals with outpatient's facilities. Most hospitals do not treat outpatients and you need to be referred to see a doctor. There is also the issue of the medical history and allergies documents. I've never seen one in multi-languages and, even if there was, it is unlikely any of the staff would understand any specifics in a foreign language. And, let's not forget the prescribed medications. You usually get 4 or 5 different kinds of medications with very strict schedules for taking them, most of which are to counteract the effects of one or more of the other medications. I've never seen these directions in another language. Mt advice to foreign visitors is, don't get sick! If you do, go home!