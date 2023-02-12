Japan eyes stockpiling disaster supplies at post offices

The Japanese government is considering using post offices to stockpile disaster supplies, such as food, water and bedding, with an eye to delivering them to evacuation areas in the event of a disaster, government sources said.

The government is seeking to utilize post offices' nationwide delivery network, which also reaches underpopulated areas, to help maintain services for residents at a time when many municipalities are struggling with shrinking populations.

Under the plan, local governments will use post offices as storage bases and keep disaster relief goods in empty spaces, and have their vehicles and motorcycles deliver them to evacuation areas, the sources said.

Among some 24,000 post offices in Japan, one in Sagamihara in Kanagawa Prefecture, neighboring Tokyo, concluded an agreement with a local government in 2021 to use its delivery network to transport supplies to evacuation centers and other locations.

The post office stockpiles relief goods, such as cardboard beds and blankets, in part of a space rented by the local government.

The government plans to encourage the post office from April this year to share its knowledge with other post offices with vacant spaces and municipalities aiming to enhance disaster responses and promote their coordination, the sources said.

Among other measures, the government is considering having post offices provide information on the status of residence to local governments to confirm the safety of people in the event of a disaster.

Japan Post Co, the operator of post offices, will work out details on the content of the information to be supplied and how it is used.

A number of post offices in Japan are undertaking some duties of local governments, such as issuing residence certificates. The central government is looking at expanding the administrative work that can be entrusted to them from local municipalities.

Japan Post is a unit of Japan Post Holdings Co, which is roughly one-third owned by the Japanese government. The state is involved in some of Japan Post's decision-making, including approving business plans.

