Japan eyes stricter age checks for social media users

Japan's communications ministry plans to require social media platforms to conduct stricter age verification of users to address issues such as addiction and bullying among youth, according to a draft plan presented Wednesday.

The ministry, however, said it is undesirable to introduce a blanket age-based restriction like those being adopted overseas, given the role of social media as an important communication tool.

The proposed policy was included in the draft plan presented at a meeting of experts. The Children and Families Agency will determine specific measures and whether legal revisions are necessary when the final report, expected by summer, is submitted.

The draft proposes requiring platforms to assess and disclose the risks associated with their services, as well as measures taken to protect young users.

Social media platforms such as X and Instagram require users to be at least 13 years of age to create an account. However, age verification relies solely on self-reported information during registration, enabling underage users to bypass restrictions.

Last year, Australia introduced the world's first social media ban for children under 16 to protect young users from addiction, bullying and potential risks to their mental and physical health.

Indonesia also began enforcing a ban on social media for children under 16 in March.

© KYODO