Gov't eyes stripping ownership rights to unattended land

An old house whose owner had been not known for a long time is seen in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture.

The government is considering stripping landowners of their rights to unattended land amid growing problems associated with unclaimed land across Japan, a government report showed Friday.

In 2016, the total area of unclaimed land in Japan -- residential, agricultural and forest properties -- was estimated to occupy about 4.1 million hectares, slightly bigger than the size of the southwestern main island of Kyushu, according to a private-sector study group.

Given Japan's rapidly aging population, the area of unclaimed land is projected to increase and there are growing concerns over damage caused by flooding or mudslides due to poor land management.

For local governments, it can cost time and money to track down landowners when they plan to start public works projects and have to obtain the landowners' agreement in advance.

With an eye to revising related laws by 2020, the government's outline on land issues also recommended simplifying procedures to register land and making it obligatory for landowners to do so.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a meeting of relevant ministers, "It is an extremely serious challenge for communities and requires a quick solution." He added that that the government will come up with a detailed plan by the end of the current fiscal year through March 2019, including how long the land must be left unattended before the government intervenes.

The government will also consider allowing landowners to relinquish ownership as many are struggling to sell or utilize land. The current Civil Code does not contain such a provision.

In the event that landowners are stripped of their rights or relinquish ownership, the state and municipalities are likely to receive the land in question.

