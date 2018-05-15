Japan eyes tax breaks for home, car buyers to ease sales tax hike impact

A couple looks at a Nissan car in one of the company's showrooms in Tokyo.

The Japanese government is considering giving tax breaks to home and car buyers to ease the impact of an upcoming consumption tax hike next year, sources close to the matter say.

By implementing the concessions at the same time as raising the nationwide levy on purchases from the current 8 percent to 10 percent, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration hopes to avoid a repeat of the previous round of tax hikes, which put the brakes on household spending and stalled the economy.

The government is also looking to lift a ban on sales campaigns in which businesses shoulder the burden of the consumption tax increase rather than pass it on to consumers.

Abe, who has already delayed the tax hike two times, will take such measures into consideration in deciding whether to go through with it in October next year as scheduled.

The measures will likely be outlined in a new fiscal rehabilitation plan due out next month, with details to be worked out by the end of the year, the sources said.

Big ticket items such as homes and cars had a particularly large impact on the economy when the consumption tax was raised from 5 percent to the current level in 2014, with demand spiking before the hike and falling sharply afterward.

The measures would be aimed at balancing out such fluctuations, and could come in the form of expansions to tax breaks already in place that save home buyers up to 5 million yen depending on their remaining mortgage, or subsidies for car purchases.

© KYODO