Japan eyes tougher screening for foreigners to get nationality

Japan is considering tightening its screening of foreigners seeking to acquire Japanese nationality by potentially lengthening the current minimum five-year residency requirement, a source close to the matter said Tuesday, as it undertakes a review of policies on foreigners.

The government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may also take a tougher line in the application process over any previous nonpayment of taxes or social insurance premiums, the source said.

Details will be ironed out before the government releases a comprehensive policy package regarding foreign residents and tourists in January, according to the source.

At a meeting of relevant ministers earlier this month, Takaichi instructed Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi to consider tightening the rules on the acquisition of Japanese nationality.

The instruction came after a study group under then Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki on foreigners-related policies noted in an interim report released in August that the requirements for acquisition of Japanese nationality are "more lenient" than those for permanent residency.

Before applying for permanent residency, the applicant must reside in Japan for at least 10 years, among other requirements.

Policies on foreigners in Japan have become a hot-button issue in Japan amid media reports about visa overstaying and nonpayment of national insurance premiums. The House of Councillors election in July saw a populist party that campaigned on its "Japanese First" platform surge in popularity.

As the number of foreigners in Japan increases, the central government under Takaichi has decided to take a stricter approach to related issues, saying it seeks to "build a safe, secure, orderly, and inclusive society for the people and foreigners living in our country."

The country's Nationality Act sets out the minimum requirements for those seeking naturalization. They include residing in Japan for at least five consecutive years, being a person of "good conduct," and having sufficient means of support through the applicant's own assets or skills or those of a spouse or other relatives.

Even if these minimum conditions are met, however, naturalization may not always be granted.

For permanent residency, Japan sets out detailed requirements based on the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act.

To become eligible, the applicant must have properly fulfilled public obligations such as payments of tax and premiums for national insurance, besides meeting the minimum residency requirement of at least 10 years.

According to the Justice Ministry, a total of 12,248 people applied for naturalization in 2024, with 8,863 permitted and 639 rejected.

