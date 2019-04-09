Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan has deployed F-35As, each of which costs over 10 billion yen to replace the aging F-4 fighter jet Photo: AFP/File
national

Japanese F-35 stealth fighter disappears over Pacific

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

A Japanese F-35A stealth fighter jet with one pilot on board disappeared off the radar while on a training mission over the Pacific late Tuesday, the defense ministry said.

The fighter jet went missing around 7:30 pm as it was flying some 135 kilometers east of Misawa, Aomori Prefecture, a ministry spokeswoman said.

The plane lost contact about 30 minutes after taking off from Misawa Air Base with three other aircraft. It was not immediately clear if the aircraft had crashed, Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters.

"First we are trying our best to carry out search and rescue operations. And then we will do our best to probe the cause," he said, adding that Japan's 12 remaining F-35A fighters will be grounded for the time being.

The fate of the pilot was also unclear, a ministry spokesman said.

"A total of eight airplanes were sent to the area, but we have not received any information about the fighter," the spokesman said.

The Self-Defense Forces and coast guard separately dispatched vessels to carry out rescue operations, he added.

Japan is deploying F-35As, each of which costs more than 10 billion yen, to replace the aging F-4 fighter jet.

An 80-member squadron of the stealth fighters was just formed last month at the base, according to Kyodo News.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

I hope they find the pilot and the pilot is okay.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Great Ideas Put To Work: 4 Japan-Based Momtrepreneurs Tell Us How It All Started

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Lifestyle

The Next Best Thing To Sakura, Chichibu’s Shibazakura, Is Coming Up Soon!

Savvy Tokyo

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Starbucks Japan Launching New Frappuccinos with Ridiculous Hashtag Names

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks