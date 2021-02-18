Japan finds more than 90 cases of new COVID-19 virus strain: report

Japanese health authorities have found more than 90 cases of a new strain of the COVID-19 virus, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Friday.
The variant is believed to have come from overseas but is different from strains that originated in Britain and South Africa, according to the report which cited Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
Japan has reported 151 cases of variants from Britain, South Africa and Brazil, according to the health ministry. The nation has had more than 400,000 cases of COVID-19 with 7,194 fatalities.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
klausdorth
Here we go and I hope that those vaccines will be effective concerning those strains, too.
didou
Is that the Japan strain ?
Yubaru
And I will bet that the authorities only know the individuals, and have ZERO contact tracing for these specific cases as well.
There has been little information regarding the "strains" of the virus being shared publicly until now.
iraira
Yubaru
Depending on the type of info you’re looking for, the Biorxiv and the Medrxiv preprint sites have a lot of info on the genetics, demographics, etc, of the variants.
sf2k
so it's not UK Brazil or SA? gulp
demazin
Where?
Matej
vaccines are useless as are ineffective in case of these strains,except Sputnik,but yes,thanks to NO from japanese side Sputnik is not available and highly likely will be not available for us here.simply because its russian.