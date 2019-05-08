Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Several bits of the Japanese F-35A stealth fighter that plunged into the sea last month have been found, but key parts remain missing Photo: AFP/File
national

Parts of crashed F35 stealth fighter jet found in sea off Aomori

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan said Tuesday it had recovered some debris from a stealth fighter jet that crashed in April, but was still looking for the "all-important" memory that could offer clues into the accident.

Nearly a month after the high-tech F-35A plummeted into the sea off the coast of northeastern Japan, neither the pilot's body, nor the plane's fuselage have been found, said Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

Experts say Japan and the U.S. are keen to prevent debris from the plane being recovered by Russia or China, with Iwaya admitting last month there were "a significant amount of secrets that need to be protected" on board.

Some debris, including a part of the flight data recorder, were recovered "on or after May 3", Iwaya said, adding: "The Defense Ministry is studying (the parts), but at this point, the all-important memory (of the flight data recorder) has not been recovered."

The fighter jet went missing on April 9 while flying 135 kilometers east of Misawa, Aomori Prefecture, on a training mission.

The plane lost contact about 30 minutes after taking off from Misawa Air Base with three other aircraft.

It was the first reported case of a crash by an F35-A, according to Japan's Air Self-Defense Force.

Japanese and U.S. search crews have already found the jet's tail.

U.S. and Japanese troops have used data from a Japanese seabed research ship along with a U.S.-chartered special "diving support" vessel for deep-sea operations to pull up the newly discovered parts, Iwaya said.

Japan is deploying F35-As, each of which costs more than 10 billion yen ($90 million), to replace its ageing F-4 fighters.

They are a key part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to upgrade the nation's military capacity to meet changing power dynamics in East Asia, with China rapidly modernizing its military.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Tweet of the Week #29

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

7 Convenience Store Items for Vegetarians in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Mask Behind the Mask Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime Park)

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhoods

Tenma

GaijinPot Travel