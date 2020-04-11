Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Firework displays, other summer events canceled due to virus

0 Comments
TOKYO

Firework displays and other summer events in Japan have been canceled by organizers, more than three months before their scheduled dates, due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

In Tokyo, the annual Sumida River Fireworks Festival, which was set for July 11, usually draws around a million spectators along the river. The organizers said they made the cancellation decision early as close contact among spectators would have been inevitable.

The fireworks display is normally held on the final Saturday of July, but it had been brought forward to July 11 this year to avoid clashing with the schedule of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

The Tokyo Games have been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus that has spread from China since late last year.

Around 22,020 fireworks were to be set off during this year's event. The date for next year is being discussed, the organizers said.

In the city of Nagaoka in Niigata Prefecture, the mayor announced that the Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks Show, set for August, had also been canceled.

The event, dating back to 1879, is viewed as one of Japan's top firework shows. There were a record 1.08 million visitors at the two-day event from Aug 2 last year.

Major festivals in Japan's northeastern prefectures are also being called off.

The Tanabata Festival, slated for Aug 6 to 8, in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, which usually attracts more than 2 million people, has been canceled, as has the Nebuta Festival in the city of Aomori from Aug 2 to 7.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using Your Japanese Washing Machine

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Cryotherapy In Tokyo: What’s It About And Where To Try It

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 14, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Fun At-Home Workouts To Keep You Mentally and Physically Fit

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

How to Get a Driver’s License in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Kagoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog