 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Firm caters to growing demand for cremations for tiny pets in Japan

0 Comments
TSUKUBA

In a country where owners of beloved pets often wish to cremate them when they die to retain their ashes as keepsakes, a company has come up with technology that can handle even the smallest animals such as ornamental fish.

Progress Co, an Osaka-based company, has developed a way of adjusting the intensity of the flames as well as the strength of the jet of air that is blown in to leave the ashes in the best condition, with some bones remaining.

In Japan, cremation ceremonies for people often involve collecting the bone pieces that remain to be kept with the ashes, and there is demand for the same custom to be possible for pet cremations.

Pet owners need to ask local governments or specialized companies to cremate their animals as a law prohibits them from burning their own after death. In all, there are some 2,000 companies in the pet funeral business, making it a highly competitive market, according to research firm Fuji Keizai Co.

Progress, which also offers a service sorting through people's belongings after they die, started its pet cremation business in 2020 and now receives about 2,000 requests every month, serving a variety of pets including rare species like spotted garden eels and axolotls.

"My pet was very small but they handled it with great care and I am very grateful," said Naomi Uchikawa, a 45-year-old woman who used the service for her chameleon.

Yuko Moriyama, the representative director of Progress, said, "Pet cremation is an opportunity to recognize the value of life. We aim to provide an environment where any pet can receive a proper farewell."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Apps to Make Your Life in Japan Easier

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Alcoholism In Japan and Where To Find Help

GaijinPot Blog

food

The Wonderful World of Japanese Street Food

Savvy Tokyo

Kakunodate Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Speech Delays In Bilingual Children

Savvy Tokyo

Kawagoe Enmusubi Wind Chime Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki Sasebo Seaside Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Fall Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo Autumn Fest

GaijinPot Travel