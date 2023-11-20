Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Galaxy Leader is seen at the port of Koper, Slovenia. Photo: AP file
national

Japan firm-operated cargo ship seized by Yemeni group in Red Sea

0 Comments
JERUSALEM

A cargo ship operated by a Japanese company has been seized in the Red Sea, the Israeli military and government said Sunday, blaming the pro-Iran Yemeni armed group Houthis.

A Japanese government official said that Nippon Yusen KK, more widely known as NYK Line, notified the country's transport ministry that a cargo ship the Tokyo-based company operated has been seized.

"The ship, which is owned by a British company and is operated by a Japanese firm, was hijacked with Iran guidance by the Yemenite Houthi militia," the Israeli prime minister's office said in a statement.

No Israelis were aboard the ship, it added.

Nippon Yusen said the company operated the ship as the car-carrier Galaxy Leader. The 25 crew members were from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania.

The Israeli Defense Forces said, "The hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very grave incident of global consequence."

The ship departed Turkey on its way to India, according to the military.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: The Iconic Shibuya Gyaru

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Heirin-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Sanbe

GaijinPot Travel

Ichibata Yakushi

GaijinPot Travel

What I Love About Fall in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Daikouzen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Gakuen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

How I Handle My Curly Hair in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

5 Common English Teacher Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Children’s Clothes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

15 Spots in Tokyo Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog