Japanese firms' plans for CO2 export, storage in Southeast Asia on rise

More Japanese companies are seeking to export carbon dioxide emissions to Southeast Asian nations and elsewhere for underground storage as a way to tackle climate change, with over a dozen projects in the works, a tally by Kyodo News showed Sunday.
The move comes as the Japanese government promotes carbon capture and storage, known as CCS, and sets a goal of putting the technology into practical use by 2030. However, the technology costs are high, and overseas projects could face local opposition.
CCS technology captures CO2 from industrial plants before it can be emitted into the atmosphere and injects it deep underground for long-term storage.
Trading house Mitsubishi Corp, major oil distributor Eneos Corp, and two other companies are studying a project to liquefy CO2 emitted from thermal power plants and oil factories in the Tokyo Bay area and ship it to Malaysia for storage there.
About 3 million tons of CO2 is expected to be collected annually under the project, which the companies aim to start by fiscal 2030.
Chubu Electric Power Co, based in Nagoya, central Japan, has also started, along with other companies, a feasibility study on collecting CO2 from plants and factories at the Port of Nagoya area for storage in Indonesia.
Trading firm Sumitomo Corp has tied up with JFE Steel Corp and others to conduct a feasibility study to aggregate CO2 from the Setouchi and Shikoku regions in western Japan and then transport the emissions to Australia for storage.
Companies, including Osaka Gas Co, are also considering a project to store CO2 from domestic industrial plants in the Asia-Pacific region.
However, environmental groups have criticized Japan's push for CCS as not being an effective climate change measure, given that the technology enables the continued use of fossil fuels and the emission of greenhouse gases.
Friends of the Earth Malaysia has protested to the Japanese government and others over the possible storage of CO2 in Malaysia, blasting the exportation of emissions to Global South countries as "nothing but carbon colonialism."
"It is an unproven technology with high risk, high cost and comes with long-term liability," the group said in an open letter made public in March. "Japan must cut the emissions at the source and should not export or dump CO2 in other countries."© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
At the same times Japan still keep their coal habit.
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15085091
https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2023-japan-coal-mine/
MarkX
I agree with the Malaysian official. It is a kind of carbon colonialism! Why doesn't Japan develop technology that the carbon can be captured and stored here in Japan? Why does it have to be shipped thousands of miles away, only adding more carbon to the environment?
Spitfire
The yen will be so worthless soon that the Asian countries will start looking elsewhere.
John
There must be already some research and projects work to convert CO2 in different, more useful things. I hope science would come up with a method to convert it to other things through chemical reactions.
/dev/random
There are. Mainly they are working on converting carbon dioxide into, and I'm not being facetious here, carbon monoxide.
RareReason
No you don't. The Malaysian Officials are all for the plan due to the income.
Friends Of The Earth is a non official, non governmental, environmental group.
If the Malaysian business and government groups are offering a paid service to store the CO2, that's on them, not Japan. No one is forcing Malaysia to take and store it.
rainyday
I'd say its on Japan too. This is Japan's waste. If its plan to deal with it is to send it to a corrupt developing country with an absolutely horrid record of dealing with imported foreign waste then it damn well better be providing us with an explanation for how and why this is the preferable option.
"Nobody else wants it and they'll take our money" isn't a good enough reason.