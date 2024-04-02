Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese firms now legally obliged to meet needs of disabled customers

TOKYO

Japan on Monday began requiring companies by law to meet the needs of customers with disabilities, including providing mobility aids for wheelchair users and assisting in communication for those with hearing impairments.

The law requiring private companies to "reasonably accommodate" people with disabilities broadens the scope of central and local government directives that already advise companies to assist the disabled where possible.

The move comes after a law banning unfair discrimination of the disabled was revised in 2021 to require a minimum level of assistance. Before that, companies had only been advised to help.

In order to not impose excessive burdens on companies, they are now required to take necessary measures only if the accommodations fall within the scope of normal operations.

Companies are not permitted to refuse special treatment to people with disabilities, and instead are urged to come to an agreement through "constructive dialogue."

For example, staff of a supermarket are now expected to help customers collect products they desire, particularly from high shelves, to provide portable ramps to bypass steps and to communicate with sign language or illustrations tailored to each disability, according to guidelines drawn up by the state.

The government also presented specific examples of violations, such as ignoring a request from a person with writing difficulties to use a digital device when sitting an exam because of a lack of precedent.

However, it is acceptable for bus, train and other public transportation operators to refuse to assist if the request is outside the scope of their services, such as taking someone directly home from a station or helping them do their shopping.

But determining what falls within the bounds of the law can be difficult, as the level of "excessive burden" for operations differs depending on circumstances, including the size of a company, causing consternation.

To assist companies and people with disabilities agree on how to cope with their needs, the government plans to set up a consultation service and refer local governments and related ministries and agencies to their findings.

