Japanese firms to offer telework to ease traffic jams during 2020 Games

Japanese companies are stepping up efforts to reduce traffic congestion during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, with some planning to offer telework and others reducing logistic operations.
More than 50,000 employees of Fujitsu Ltd.'s group companies and 34,000 workers of NEC Corp. will take part in the telework trial program led by the government and the organizing committee of the Tokyo Games.
The two companies are among 3,000 entities involving 600,000 people nationwide expected to join the program to be conducted between July 22 and Sept 6, roughly a year before the start of the Olympics on July 24 next year. The participants nearly doubled from 1,682 entities and 300,000 people involved in the program last year.
Toyota Motor Corp plans to allow 1,600 of its Tokyo-based employees to work from home during the Olympics to avert heavy traffic, while office equipment maker Ricoh Co will close its Tokyo headquarters office to save 2,000 of its staffers from traveling to work.
Eight million people commute in the Tokyo metropolitan area per day, and the Olympic events will draw an additional 650,000 spectators and tourists to the area on peak days during the 2020 Summer Olympics between July 24 and Aug 9, followed by the Paralympics from Aug 25 to Sept 6., according to an estimate by Azuma Taguchi, a professor at Chuo University.
Asahi Breweries Ltd. said last month it will operate 30 percent of its trucks off peak hours and bring forward importing of ingredients and wine to avoid some shipping during the games.
Major railway and metro operators in the Tokyo area plan to extend their operating hours during the games, as requested by the Tokyo metropolitan government and games organizers for cooperation in easing congestion and problems at train stations.© KYODO
Chip Star
Welcome to the early 21st century!
Yubaru
Out of 8 million commuters per day, a few thousand is not going to make a huge difference. These large corporations can afford to have their people take these steps, but the middle and small sized companies are far from able to cope with it or give their people the time off.
It's going to be hell in Tokyo around the Olympics, and I feel sorry for those who are going to have to deal with it!
Dango bong
why so many changes for a 2 week event nobody will remember the day after its over?
gogogo
How will they do it? I promise you it will look like CCTV cameras in people's homes with someone monitoring everyone.
Osaka_Doug
Excellent idea, and expect it will catch now that it is socially acceptable. Go into any cafe in Tokyo and you already see many mobile workers work from cafes etc. There is a problem working from home if your home is small however.
Disillusioned
I foresee this initiative having about the same impact as Premium Friday.
CruisinJapan
I'm glad to see the move toward flexible work options in Japan.
I'm disappointed that it's going to be temporary, and only because of the Olympics.
Please let this last more than next summer.
Don't make social changes for international spectators, make social changes because your citizens are working themselves to death in Tokyo skyscrapers every day.
yoshi
It's very good. The summer in Tokyo is extremely hot and humid. Everyone will enjoy to work at home. And sometimes Olympics on home TV will be available.
stepoutsidethebox
Here let me fix that ya: "Japanese firms to offer telework and joins the rest of the world from 2005 to ease all the wasted time at work that where nothing really gets done, but only for one month because drones can't live long outside the hive"
Disillusioned
yoshi - It's very good. The summer in Tokyo is extremely hot and humid. 'Everyone' will enjoy to work at home.
Everyone? This refers to a few thousand people only. There will be 650,000 extra peak-hour commuters in the Tokyo area every day. Nobody will notice any reduction in vehicular traffic on the roads or human traffic on public transport.
Akie
Right approach. That is why 5G is so important. Unfortunately, Japan missed the golden opportunity to work with China on this vcital technology.
Reckless
Just triple the subway cost during peak hours except for students. Problem solved. No more mindless running to a pathetic job.
gogogo
Do they pay the electricity bill for the house, computer, aircon etc?
Rena Matsui
If it's god enough toe telecommute for the sake of the Olympics, it's good enough to do now and after the Olympics for the sake of the workers.
Reese
Underrated comment of the day shown above.
This works until management wants a meeting and most people are supposedly working from home. What about a meeting via cam you say? Then management finds out people are out running personal errands instead of at home telecommuting. It only works for a short period of time and then it's cancelled and everyone is back to the office permanently.
therougou
Will be difficult to execute those daily or weekly "teirei" meetings Japanese companies love so much.
Cricky
They will have to make up the time spent at home in the remaining months of the year. It's just the way it is.
Derek Grebe
Won't happen. Mark my words.
The belief is too deeply ingrained that being seen doing nothing in silence, with an earnest look on your face in a fluorescent-lit, overheated office for 14 hours a day is the same thing as being busy .
The Olympics will be hell for those of us who live here, and we will be paying for them for the rest of our lives. As soon as the show packs up, the economy will tank when the bills arrive. Good luck working from home then - if you're not putting in the face time, you aren't a hard-o waaakaaa.
redelmotalking
The lengths they are going to for this two week sporting event are quite extraordinary to witness.
Yubaru
For a two week period next year? Right. Once the Olympics are over, it's going to be "back to normal" plus 100 "extra" hours per month to make up for all the missed office time!
Just wait, going to hear the stories of people working "extra" because their businesses gave them these flexible hours during the games, out of a desire to cooperate with Abe!
Lamilly
For the London Olympics people worked flexi hours and many worked from home and london was almost deserted on some days and public transport was not congested at all
JustMyThoughts
The last 10 or so years of my professional life, I worked remotely. I have not heard the word, telework before but I'm certain it will require long, unproductive hours spent justifying why you are not in the office spending long, unproductive hours there.
Reckless
Just sextuple the subway cost during peak hours except for students. Problem solved. No more mindless running to a pathetic job by zombies in cheap black suits.
smithinjapan
So, less than a sixth of the number of the incoming tourists alone, forgetting about the 8 million regular commuters, will MAYBE be able to stay home and work from there. Meaning it will only be about 560,000 more than now. Great! Oh my god this is going to be such a failure.