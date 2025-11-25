Japan firms turn to satellites, AI to find abandoned houses for sale

A satellite image on Oct 21 shows buildings marked to indicate they may be abandoned.

Dozens of Japanese companies are capitalizing on a combination of satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to help them find abandoned houses that could be put up for sale, as the graying country copes with a rise in deserted housing.

A service provided by startup Where Inc. uses AI trained on tens of thousands of photos to identify aging roofs, based on characteristics such as rustiness and colors. Houses that are likely left abandoned are marked on satellite imagery.

One of the users, Kotaro Yasue, recently found a two-story wooden house and reached its owner through a real estate registry. It turned out that the house had been left unattended for more than 10 years, and the owner was at a loss at how to dispose of it.

Yasue, who heads a house rental service company in Gifu Prefecture, agreed to buy the house for just 1 yen from the owner.

"Before I started using the service, I had to visit local real estate agents or check each site by myself," Yasue said.

The number of abandoned houses in Japan has been on an uptrend, with government data showing that there were around 9 million in 2023.

According to Where, the AI service became available with the help of technology being developed by an entity affiliated to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to analyze craters on the Moon. It can also assist finding land that can be used as parking lots or installation sites for solar panels.

The Tokyo-based company has already secured around 50 client companies since the full-scale launch in 2024 of the service.

"We want to help (companies) make effective use of untapped real estate," an official said.

