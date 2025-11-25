Dozens of Japanese companies are capitalizing on a combination of satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to help them find abandoned houses that could be put up for sale, as the graying country copes with a rise in deserted housing.
A service provided by startup Where Inc. uses AI trained on tens of thousands of photos to identify aging roofs, based on characteristics such as rustiness and colors. Houses that are likely left abandoned are marked on satellite imagery.
One of the users, Kotaro Yasue, recently found a two-story wooden house and reached its owner through a real estate registry. It turned out that the house had been left unattended for more than 10 years, and the owner was at a loss at how to dispose of it.
Yasue, who heads a house rental service company in Gifu Prefecture, agreed to buy the house for just 1 yen from the owner.
"Before I started using the service, I had to visit local real estate agents or check each site by myself," Yasue said.
The number of abandoned houses in Japan has been on an uptrend, with government data showing that there were around 9 million in 2023.
According to Where, the AI service became available with the help of technology being developed by an entity affiliated to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to analyze craters on the Moon. It can also assist finding land that can be used as parking lots or installation sites for solar panels.
The Tokyo-based company has already secured around 50 client companies since the full-scale launch in 2024 of the service.
"We want to help (companies) make effective use of untapped real estate," an official said.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Buyer can easily use internet, not necessarily AI to check the nearest konbini, shopping mall, medical facilities, public transportation, etc from that abandoned houses in rural area.
Usually those abandoned house will take few hour drive to reach those things.
MarkX
So what is he going to do with this old abandoned house now that he owns it? I don't understand why the former owner didn't try to sell the land himself, or was he trying to avoid paying taxes? Just wondering.
But if Mr. Yasue can do something with the land and bring people back to the area, good for him.
BB
It seems like a great deal, but if there's no practical way to use the real estate, it just becomes a financial drain through annual real estate taxes. I'm sure there are some great properties worth salvaging though.
P_C
akiya bank" (空き家バンク) active for many years. of course, depending upon the municipality quality differs greatly. used the Oita Akiya Bank and extremely happy with the experience.
GillislowTier
Just look at the spreadsheet they made. Not everything needs to be ai. The ai is just going to be fed the excel data anyway and the same number of steps to type in information to find something will appear for extremely more money and resources.
nickybutt
I think renting is the way forward in Japan especially while you are working.
HopeSpringsEternal
Japan's akiya/empty house problem only growing as depopulation aging speed up, the country has far too much housing as result, why so few new mansions being permitted, even though MANY people want to downsize
quercetum
If you donate land for public use, you might write off the fair market value. That’s a tidy incentive. Japan’s system is stingier, but there are deductions for transferring property to municipalities.
The problem is, most owners don’t bother — they’d rather let the house rot than wrestle with paperwork. So the lots sit, the weeds grow, and the accountants keep their pens dry.
Urban farms, community gardens, and pocket parks?
ifd66
We have bought and restored a number of old farm houses and buildings. Often sales are complicated by owners being unreachable or properties being build partly on land owned by a different party. But the rewards are worth the effort in our experience. Having a good relationship with locals and a local estate agent is also important.
Negative Nancy
We inherited a property in Osaka that once brought in a steady flow of rent each month and we didn't have to do anything at all. Unfortunately the tenants lost business during the pandemic and moved out, and before we knew it, five years have passed and we've still done nothing about it. Its a real hassle to sort out, and life sometimes just gets in the way. I think to do some work on it to bring it up the standard where new tenants will be interested will be very costly. I'm thinking we could try to sell it (similar problem) or demolish it and sell the land. Meanwhile, we have a place to stay if we ever visit Osaka, but we would never want to live in it.
max-velocity
In our location in West Hyogo, there are fewer abandoned houses. Usually they are bought up, demolished, and new ones are built. We have a small but striving community with many young children and 11 schools.
quercetum
Well yes, but this article is useful to someone who is looking to butter the Japanese client up. I’d lay it on thick.
Japanese firms are leading the way here as usual. Satellites, AI, abandoned houses—turned into opportunity with a flick of ingenuity.
Add sugoi deal ne in a tone of admiration and respect.
The Japanese business partner will almost always follow this up with: do you have this in your country?
And then of course you say no but add that you wished you had.