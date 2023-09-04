Japanese fishermen, locals seek halt to Fukushima water release

Around 100 fishermen and locals living near Fukushima will file a lawsuit this week seeking to stop the release of wastewater from the stricken Japanese nuclear plant, they said Monday.
Twelve years after one of the world's worst nuclear accidents, on August 24 Japan began releasing treated cooling water from the facility into the Pacific Ocean.
Many Japanese fishermen have been against the release, fearing that it will undo years of efforts to improve the industry's image in the wake of the 2011 catastrophe.
More than 100 plaintiffs, including fishermen in Fukushima and neighboring prefectures, will file the lawsuit in the Fukushima District Court on Friday, Sugie Tanji, who is a member of the group's secretariat, told AFP.
"The government failed to keep to its promise of gaining agreement from fishermen before taking such a decision to release," she said.
"This is a wrong policy as it ignores strong opposition from not only the Fukushima fishermen's cooperative but also from cooperatives across the country," the group said in a statement.
"The release to the ocean can never be tolerated as it brings about further suffering to victims of the nuclear accident," it added.
The release has generated a fierce backlash from China, including a blanket ban of Japanese seafood imports.
Japanese government officials have made efforts to appeal to the public that the action has little impact on health or safety issues.
Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the U.S. envoy to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, among others, ate Fukushima fish in front of TV cameras.
Japan has repeatedly insisted the wastewater is treated and is harmless, a position backed by U.N. atomic watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
In total, plant operator TEPCO plans to release around 1.3 million tons of water over the next several decades.© 2023 AFP
nosuke
Halt it seriously
Zoroto
I really don't understand why this guy is getting involved in internal Japanese matters.
Who asked him to do this?
Zoroto
They ate fish. Let's just leave it at that.
sakurasuki
J Govt listen to their people? Will Japanese people ever learn?
Yubaru
Hmmm.... Why are they waiting until now? After China's boycott? There is a hell of a lot missing here.
Facts Please
What?! The locals, including those who depend on fisheries for their livelihood don’t think this is a good idea? They have to be Chinese or Korean sympathizers!
Martimurano
The Japanese government appear to be asleep on the job here - the cynical Chinese ban is purely politically motivated, to suit their narrative in deflecting all of the anti-Chinese criticism of their nefarious and hegemonic activities in the region.
Japan should go strongly on the front foot here and clarify firstly that the treated-water discharge is well within the agreed scientific and UN limits, and then secondly set out in very clear terms the real scale of the biggest polluter in the world, namely China: let's have clear data spelled-out on their discharges into the ocean from all of their nuclear plants and other industries, and then add this to the fact that they are responsible for emitting 25% of the world's foul-air emissions, making them the world's leading exponent of climate-change.
Wake up Japan, and start fighting back against the Chinese disinformation campaign.