Japan focuses on dementia prevention, coexistence under new program

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a new program on dementia that focuses on prevention and helping patients with the illness live more comfortably.

The program is aimed at curbing growth in welfare spending at a time when Japan's population is rapidly aging, with one in every five people aged 75 or over expected to suffer from the disease by 2025.

"While placing an emphasis on the viewpoint of people with dementia and their families, we will make coexistence and prevention the two wheels of a cart to strongly propel measures (against dementia)," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a meeting of ministers in charge of the program.

Still, how effective the measures will be remains unclear due to a lack of scientific data about prevention methods for the illness, which involves memory loss and other declines of mental faculties.

The government initially sought to set a numerical target, aiming to reduce the number of dementia patients in their 70s by 10 percent over the next decade, but the plan was scrapped amid criticisms from dementia sufferers and ruling party lawmakers that patients might be blamed for failing to prevent the disease.

Instead of defining prevention as "not getting the disease," the new program defines it as "delaying the onset of dementia and slowing development of symptoms once patients develop them."

It also calls for offering more places for senior citizens to gather and enjoy workouts, hobbies and dining together, given some studies suggest social interaction and exercise help prevention.

While the government has been providing subsidies to municipalities that provide such gathering places, they have failed to attract enough people.

The new program states the central government will create a guideline for promoting activities at such places and raise the participation rate of people aged 65 or over to about 8 percent from 4.9 percent in fiscal 2017.

Among measures for helping patients' lives, the program calls on public transportation operators to address issues such as removing barriers the patients face in using them.

Other measures include assisting their contribution to society, and creating a driver's license system for senior drivers.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry estimates some 7 million people will suffer from dementia in 2025, when the country's baby boomer will be aged 75 or older.

In 2015, the government compiled a national strategy to support dementia patients by organizing local "dementia supporters," people who have knowledge of the disease to help sufferers and their families.

