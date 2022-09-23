Japan food event held in Beijing

An event promoting food products made by Japanese companies was held in Beijing on Thursday ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two countries next week.

The event sponsored by the Japan External Trade Organization at a Beijing hotel mainly targeted wholesalers and supermarket and Japanese restaurant workers in charge of procurement. It featured such products as rice, confectioneries, liquor, sashimi raw fish, ramen noodles, red bean paste and deep-fried pork cutlets.

A large crowd formed when a tuna cutting demonstration was staged.

A JETRO official said many Chinese people remain interested in Japanese food even though they were unable to visit Japan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makoto Kimura, an official of Nihon Shokken Holdings Co.'s China unit who was promoting soup broth for ramen noodles, pitched broth products, saying restaurant chefs can save time by using them because they can prepare dishes in just five minutes.

"As the number of Chinese people who have been to Japan is on the rise, they increasingly pursue authentic taste," Kimura said, adding that "tonkotsu" soup made from pork bones is popular among Chinese consumers.

He said he is glad to see the number of Japanese restaurants balloon in China in recent years as it signifies the spread of Japanese food culture in the neighboring country.

A Japanese restaurant worker said she was interested in frozen pork cutlets as they were as tasty when fried as dishes made from scratch at her eatery.

China still bans imports of food and feedstuff from 10 prefectures, mainly in eastern and northeastern Japan, following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, except for rice from Niigata.

