national

Japan, foreign forces discuss disaster countermeasures for Olympics

TOKYO

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force on Wednesday discussed disaster countermeasures with foreign forces ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next summer.

The meeting was held at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo with logistics personnel from 25 countries, including Britain, Indonesia and Turkey, sharing expertise on disaster response. Particular reference was placed on powerful earthquakes and heavy rain that could strike Japan during the games.

The Olympics will be held in the Japanese capital from July 24 through Aug 9 followed by the Paralympics from Aug 25 to Sept 6.

Hiroki Kobayashi, chief of the GSDF's logistics plan, asked for knowledge to be shared from the participants, before a series of recent disasters that ravaged Japan and how the country responded to their aftermath was highlighted.

The representative from Britain, which hosted the 2012 Summer Games in London, stressed the importance of communications within the military and between the government and other involved parties.

In 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and ensuing tsunami devastated northeastern Japan, while Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan was hit by another quake in 2016 that registered the highest reading of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.

In October this year, Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on Japan's main island of Honshu, which left about 90 people dead and flooded tens of thousands of homes.

This is one area that Japan SHOULD lead the world, yet sadly does not. It has gotten light-years better since the Hanshin/Awaji earthquake, but still has a long way to go.

For once I give credit to them for seeking advice and assistance from outside sources, however I temper that with the fear that anything learned will be pushed aside and all this is just a superficial show!

Japan typically has had disdain for following any advice from outside the country, and I dont see it changing anytime soon!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

