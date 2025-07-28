 Japan Today
Japan Foreign Ministry reorganization to focus on economic security

TOKYO

Japan's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it will set up new divisions to further promote economic security as part of its structural reforms, highlighting its increasing focus on the policy field.

In the biggest reorganization of the ministry in around two decades, it is set to establish on Aug. 1 an economic security division by upgrading an existing section and an economic diplomacy strategy division to handle issues related to artificial intelligence and digitalization.

Economic security has been gaining attention in recent years, with concern growing over stable supply chains for critical materials including rare earth metals and semiconductors in the face of rising geopolitical tensions, such as the intensifying U.S.-China rivalry on various fronts.

With growing economic ties between Japan and Europe in mind, a director-level economic strategy post will be created in the ministry's European Affairs Bureau.

Amid the prolonged war between Russian and Ukraine, a new division will be formed comprising specialists from the European Affairs Bureau focusing on Central and Eastern Europe including the Baltic states.

The ministry will also create a division dedicated to dealing with terrorism, natural disasters, political uncertainty and other contingencies that could threaten the safety of nationals living overseas by reorganizing sections in the Consular Affairs Bureau.

