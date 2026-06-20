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Entry visa fees to be hiked 5-fold to ¥15,000. Image: iStock/Mindaugas Dulinskas
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Japan foreigner entry visa fees to be hiked 5-fold to ¥15,000 from July

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Friday decided to raise single-entry visa fees for foreigners fivefold to 15,000 yen from 3,000 yen beginning in July, marking the first increase since 1978 amid inflation and the yen's depreciation.

Issuance fees for multiple-entry visas, which allow visitors to enter Japan multiple times over a set period, will be hiked from 6,000 yen to 30,000 yen.

"We do not expect the move to have an immediate impact on inbound tourism," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said during a press conference.

The hikes are expected to bring Japan's visa issuance fees closer to the levels implemented by the Group of Seven countries.

© KYODO

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3 Comments
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Fifteen thousand? Too expensive for me!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Still so cheap compared to other countries such as Australia, New Zealand and some others in Europe! It should be around 30,000-50,000¥!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

3RENSHOToday  04:26 pm JST

Fifteen thousand? Too expensive for me!

If you are a vistor from a Visa Waiver Country (90 days), such as US, Canada, UK, Australia,New Zealand and most EU countries, this does not apply to you.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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