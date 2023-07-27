Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Rafale fighter from the French Air and Space Force arrives at the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's Nyutabaru Air Base in Miyazaki Prefecture. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan, France begin 1st joint fighter jet drills

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan and France on Thursday began their first-ever joint fighter jet drills as part of efforts to boost their security partnership amid China's growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Three F-15 and two F-2 fighter jets from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and two Rafale fighters from the French Air and Space Force will conduct training until Saturday in the southwestern Japan skies near Nyutabaru Air Base in Miyazaki Prefecture, the ASDF said.

The fighter planes, accompanied by an aerial fueling plane and a transport aircraft from each country, also plan to fly above the Kanto region, which centers on Tokyo, according to the ASDF.

The Rafale warplanes arrived at the Nyutabaru base on Wednesday, welcomed by ASDF Chief of Staff Hiroaki Uchikura and senior officers from the French military.

The exercises come as France and other NATO members have been expanding their defense cooperation with Tokyo, with the trans-Atlantic alliance becoming more vigilant of Beijing's military buildup and provocative behavior in the East and South China seas, among other areas.

Since last year, the ASDF has held joint fighter jet exercises in Japan with Germany and India. It will also host similar training with Italy from next week and Australia from late August.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog