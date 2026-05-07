 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture Image: REUTERS file
national

Japan FY2025 nuclear output highest since 2011 crisis at 34% of capacity

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's nuclear power output rose to 33.6 percent of the total capacity of operable reactors in fiscal 2025, the highest level since the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, a survey showed Wednesday.

The figure has risen for three consecutive years as more reactors have come back online, but the increase was limited to 1.3 percentage point from fiscal 2024, according to Japan Atomic Industrial Forum Inc.

The growth could plateau amid limited plans to restart additional reactors in the country.

The government is pushing to restart nuclear reactors halted after the 2011 fuel meltdowns at the Fukushima plant raised safety concerns, on condition they meet stricter safety requirements.

A total of 33 reactors are currently operable in Japan, 15 of which were operating as of fiscal 2025. Japan had 54 nuclear reactors before the crisis.

The ratio of power output to total capacity peaked at 84.2 percent in fiscal 1998, when around 50 reactors were in operation, before falling to zero in fiscal 2014 and gradually rising again.

Reactors that resumed operations included the No. 2 unit at Tohoku Electric Power Co's Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, in October 2024.

The No. 2 reactor at Chugoku Electric Power Co's Shimane plant in Shimane Prefecture and the No. 6 unit at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Niigata Prefecture were restarted in December 2024 and January 2026, respectively.

No other reactors are scheduled to restart in fiscal 2026, as no plant has both passed safety screening by the Nuclear Regulation Authority and secured local consent to resume operations.

Hokkaido Electric Power Co is aiming to restart the No. 3 unit at the Tomari nuclear power plant in early 2027. However, the plan is expected to be delayed until summer or later due to prolonged seawall construction.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

How to Teach English in Japan (2026 Guide: Jobs, Salary and Visa)

GaijinPot Blog

Sorakuen Garden 

GaijinPot Travel

Matsumae Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo