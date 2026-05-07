Japan FY2025 nuclear output highest since 2011 crisis at 34% of capacity

Japan's nuclear power output rose to 33.6 percent of the total capacity of operable reactors in fiscal 2025, the highest level since the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, a survey showed Wednesday.

The figure has risen for three consecutive years as more reactors have come back online, but the increase was limited to 1.3 percentage point from fiscal 2024, according to Japan Atomic Industrial Forum Inc.

The growth could plateau amid limited plans to restart additional reactors in the country.

The government is pushing to restart nuclear reactors halted after the 2011 fuel meltdowns at the Fukushima plant raised safety concerns, on condition they meet stricter safety requirements.

A total of 33 reactors are currently operable in Japan, 15 of which were operating as of fiscal 2025. Japan had 54 nuclear reactors before the crisis.

The ratio of power output to total capacity peaked at 84.2 percent in fiscal 1998, when around 50 reactors were in operation, before falling to zero in fiscal 2014 and gradually rising again.

Reactors that resumed operations included the No. 2 unit at Tohoku Electric Power Co's Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, in October 2024.

The No. 2 reactor at Chugoku Electric Power Co's Shimane plant in Shimane Prefecture and the No. 6 unit at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Niigata Prefecture were restarted in December 2024 and January 2026, respectively.

No other reactors are scheduled to restart in fiscal 2026, as no plant has both passed safety screening by the Nuclear Regulation Authority and secured local consent to resume operations.

Hokkaido Electric Power Co is aiming to restart the No. 3 unit at the Tomari nuclear power plant in early 2027. However, the plan is expected to be delayed until summer or later due to prolonged seawall construction.

© KYODO