2 mil face masks donated by Taiwan arrive in Japan

Packages of face masks from Taiwan are unloaded from a cargo plane at Narita airport on Tuesday.

Some 2 million face masks donated by Taiwan arrived in Japan on Tuesday for delivery to public hospitals and special schools across the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The move came after the Taiwanese government responded to a request from a cross-party group of lawmakers aimed at fostering friendly relations between Japan and Taiwan.

"We'd like to again express our sincere gratitude to the warm cheers and support from Taiwan," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

"We will continue boosting our cooperation with related countries and regions against the new coronavirus, which is a threat to all humankind," the top government spokesman said.

Representatives from both Japan and Taiwan were present on the tarmac at Narita airport as they watched the masks being carried out of an aircraft.

Taiwan at one point lacked masks but has since achieved a daily production of 15 million masks and succeeded in meeting domestic demand after its government asked the private sector to increase mask production.

Taiwan has also donated 10 million face masks to the United States, European nations and diplomatic allies earlier this month.

The pandemic has claimed over 270 lives in Japan so far, with nearly 12,000 infected. Taiwan had six deaths and 420 infected as of Sunday.

© KYODO