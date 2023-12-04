Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan gets 'fossil' award again as climate action slammed

0 Comments
DUBAI

An international environmental group gave Japan the thumbs down with its "fossil" award again on Sunday, criticizing the country for placing emphasis on coal-fired power despite its pledge to "contribute to global decarbonization."

The dud award is given to countries seen as backwards in addressing climate change threats by the Climate Action Network at the venue of the U.N. climate change conferences. Japan was also the recipient in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

It also gave the award to the United States and New Zealand at the ongoing COP28 being held in Dubai.

The Japanese government is promoting technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in thermal power generation by mixing ammonia with fuel.

At the conference, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in his speech Friday that Tokyo is working with countries in Southeast Asia to pursue transformation to clean energy.

"It's clear that this is nothing more than greenwashing of hydrogen and ammonia co-firing with fossil fuels, which would keep thermal power plants running far into the future," the nongovernmental organization said in a statement.

"This push to lock in fossil fuel-based energy across the continent is delaying the transition from fossil fuels to renewables, adding hurdles to achieving the global goal of tripling renewables," it added.

Resource-poor Japan has been highly dependent on imports of fossil fuels such as coal and crude oil since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, with many of its nuclear power plants remaining idle.

A mock awards ceremony took place at the COP28 venue and the award is presented several times during the climate conference.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Not surprising, that's how Japan doing things !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Osuzu

GaijinPot Travel

Why Autumn is My Favorite Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Marriage-Centered Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design and Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Mitsumine Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Narita or Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Art Aquarium Ginza

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Things to See and Do in Kumamoto City

GaijinPot Blog

How to Find a Job in Japan When You Live Overseas

GaijinPot Blog

Hanayome Noren Train

GaijinPot Travel