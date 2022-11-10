Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An MC in a skeleton costume announces Japan as the winner of the "Fossil of the Day" award during the United Nations COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Wednesday. The prize, organized by Climate Action Network International, is awarded every day during the COP conferences to countries "doing the most to achieve the least" in terms of the progress on climate change. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan given infamous 'fossil' award at climate change conference

8 Comments
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt

Japan was given an infamous "fossil" award by an international environmental group on Wednesday for being the world's biggest public financier of oil, gas and coal projects.

"The Japanese government is making huge efforts to export false solutions" such as coal-fired power plants to other countries despite the international trend to end investment in fossil fuels, the Climate Action Network said during the 27th session of a U.N. climate conference in Egypt.

The nongovernmental organization also criticized Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for not attending the leaders' summit, saying, "Maybe he was too busy promoting false solutions in Japan?"

Referring to recent climate disasters, the group said vulnerable communities all over the world are suffering from the impact of climate change.

"Japan's public finances are flowing into the fossil fuel projects responsible for this destruction rather than going towards financing the loss and damage caused by its own greenhouse gas emissions," it said.

More recipients of the Fossil Award of the Day, given to countries "doing the most to achieve the least" in stopping climate change, are expected to be announced during the conference being held through Nov 18.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

Too funny.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Too silly. Japan remains one of the most energy efficient developed nations......

-10 ( +2 / -12 )

Do the fossils in the LDP understand the meaning of fossil?

11 ( +12 / -1 )

international environmental group

ROTFL, LMAO, BAWAHAHA....That's like saying my lost luggage is an international storage authority.

Do they realise Japan have ample emmison free energy generators using nuclear....nuclear... wind.....nuclear....?

...and they wonder why climate conferences are mostly about carbon offset certificates....

-8 ( +2 / -10 )

Oooh burn! Thought they were giving out an award to Japan because the country is run by dinosaurs.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

I cannot help but wonder if that same group has commended the EU for going fossil-free recently.

We live in interesting times.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Too silly. Japan remains one of the most energy efficient developed nations......

not with half its nuke reactors shut down it isnt

4 ( +4 / -0 )

These silly "awards" are meant to do what exactly? I can't think of one country that has altered or would alter their energy production because of this ridiculous label.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

LoL, it's too real

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan is being shamed for their lack of progress-they deserve to be ashamed too!

No real impetus to put wind or solar in place at all.

This week I have run my house purely on solar power.

I am the only house in the street to have solar panels.

Of course, no grant or governmental help is given to place or source panels.

No education given to the masses about the benefits, the cost savings!

Sorry to say it but the government here is worse than useless…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipe: Bangin’ Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Izumo this Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Grocery Store Ingredients You’ve Got to Try

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Sand Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo

5 Stunning Rose Gardens In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Beyond Paint and Canvas

Savvy Tokyo