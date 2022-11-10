Japan given infamous 'fossil' award at climate change conference

Japan was given an infamous "fossil" award by an international environmental group on Wednesday for being the world's biggest public financier of oil, gas and coal projects.
"The Japanese government is making huge efforts to export false solutions" such as coal-fired power plants to other countries despite the international trend to end investment in fossil fuels, the Climate Action Network said during the 27th session of a U.N. climate conference in Egypt.
The nongovernmental organization also criticized Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for not attending the leaders' summit, saying, "Maybe he was too busy promoting false solutions in Japan?"
Referring to recent climate disasters, the group said vulnerable communities all over the world are suffering from the impact of climate change.
"Japan's public finances are flowing into the fossil fuel projects responsible for this destruction rather than going towards financing the loss and damage caused by its own greenhouse gas emissions," it said.
More recipients of the Fossil Award of the Day, given to countries "doing the most to achieve the least" in stopping climate change, are expected to be announced during the conference being held through Nov 18.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
Michael Machida
Too funny.
Wakarimasen
Too silly. Japan remains one of the most energy efficient developed nations......
buua
Do the fossils in the LDP understand the meaning of fossil?
Sh1mon M4sada
ROTFL, LMAO, BAWAHAHA....That's like saying my lost luggage is an international storage authority.
Do they realise Japan have ample emmison free energy generators using nuclear....nuclear... wind.....nuclear....?
...and they wonder why climate conferences are mostly about carbon offset certificates....
purple_depressed_bacon
Oooh burn! Thought they were giving out an award to Japan because the country is run by dinosaurs.
JaneM2
I cannot help but wonder if that same group has commended the EU for going fossil-free recently.
We live in interesting times.
wtfjapan
Too silly. Japan remains one of the most energy efficient developed nations......
not with half its nuke reactors shut down it isnt
nakanoguy01
These silly "awards" are meant to do what exactly? I can't think of one country that has altered or would alter their energy production because of this ridiculous label.
Alan Bogglesworth
LoL, it's too real
kurisupisu
Japan is being shamed for their lack of progress-they deserve to be ashamed too!
No real impetus to put wind or solar in place at all.
This week I have run my house purely on solar power.
I am the only house in the street to have solar panels.
Of course, no grant or governmental help is given to place or source panels.
No education given to the masses about the benefits, the cost savings!
Sorry to say it but the government here is worse than useless…