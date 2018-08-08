Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan gives green light to liquid baby formula sales

1 Comment
TOKYO

The production and sale of liquid baby formula were approved in Japan on Wednesday, as the government enforced new safety rules for the product seen as helpful in the event of a natural disaster.

While the liquid formula is widely used abroad due to its convenience, Japan virtually banned it due to the absence of safety standards. Powder baby formula, which must be dissolved in hot water, is commonly used instead.

The merits of liquid baby formula are that it is consumable at room temperature and is available even if there is a cut in water supplies, such as during a natural disaster.

The product came under the spotlight when a Finnish company offered it as emergency aid in 2016 to people in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto who were affected by a powerful earthquake.

Thanks to the ease of preparation, the product is also expected to prove popular with fathers and lead to them feeding their children more often.

Following the enactment of the new rules, it is likely to take at least one year before the products are available in Japan as companies need to confirm their safety in various ways, according to the Japan Dairy Industry Association.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

So... according to the Japan Dairy Industry Association, which is probably who would lose business the most if Finnish companies sell their product in Japan, it will take at least one year before products are available in Japan. Don't get me wrong.... but why is the Japan Dairy Ind. Assoc., making this statement? Shouldn't a Government Organization make it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall