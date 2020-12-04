Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan gives legal recognition to parents using donated eggs, sperm

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Diet enacted a law on Friday that recognizes as legal parents married couples who have children through donated eggs and sperm.

The addition to the current civil law, which both ruling and opposition parties supported, will come into effect a year after it is promulgated.

The rules for the recognition of legal parents under the current civil law date back more than 100 years and lack provisions regarding artificial insemination or in vitro fertilization using donors.

There have been discussions about how to eliminate legal uncertainties regarding the parentage of children born as a result of such assisted reproduction technologies.

The new law stipulates that a woman who gives birth using a donated egg is the child's mother, and not the donor. It also says a husband who consents to his wife giving birth with donated sperm will be unable to deny that he is the child's father.

It does not, however, give children the right to seek disclosure of the identities of the egg or sperm donors, triggering criticism from groups representing them.

The legislation does not cover some other issues such as the buying and selling of eggs and sperm, as well as whether to approve surrogacy. It says legal measures will be considered to address those issues over the next two years.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

It does not, however, give children the right to seek disclosure of the identities of the egg or sperm donors, triggering criticism from groups representing them.

Groups representing the sperm and eggs? I always thought that many people donated anonymously.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Since a few years now, anonymous donations are slowly made illegal in EU. Sperm donors are extremely carefully selected, and their data (including means of identification) must be stored for more than a century in Germany, for example.

All for the children's rights to later find out about his or her identity.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog