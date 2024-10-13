Gov't allocates ¥132.5 bil for disaster relief, election

A building, which toppled over during the Jan 1 earthquake, is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture. Work began to demolish it last week.

The Japanese government has decided to spend around 132.5 billion yen from reserve funds to support reconstruction efforts in a disaster-hit peninsula and to cover costs for the upcoming general election later this month.

It will be the first time for the administration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office earlier this month, to allocate reserve funds, which the government can use at its discretion without parliamentary approval.

About 50.9 billion yen will be used to rebuild roads and public facilities and for other projects in the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, which was hit by a strong earthquake on New Year's Day and by heavy rains last month, the government said.

Another 81.6 billion yen is earmarked for the House of Representatives election and voting on whether to retain Supreme Court justices, both on Oct 27.

Ishiba's decision to use reserve funds for Noto reconstruction could become one of the key issues in the lower house election campaign kicking off next week, with the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan urging the Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition government to compile a supplementary budget instead.

It is the seventh allocation from the reserve funds for Noto since the January disaster, when Ishiba's predecessor, Fumio Kishida, was in office, bringing the total to about 715 billion yen. A part of the total was disbursed from the reserve funds for the previous fiscal year that ended this March.

© KYODO