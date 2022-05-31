Gov't bans intermediary body from introducing foreign trainees

The Japanese government on Tuesday revoked the permit of an intermediate organization that introduces foreign trainees to host companies after it failed to prevent the physical abuse of a Vietnamese man by his Japanese co-workers at a construction firm.
The organization, Okayama Sangyo Gijutsu Kyodo Kumiai in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, was prohibited from introducing foreign trainees to companies for five years under an administrative punishment issued by the justice and labor ministries.
The 41-year-old Vietnamese man, who came to Japan in the fall of 2019, sustained serious injuries, including a broken rib, in repeated assaults by his co-workers that began a month after he joined the construction firm, Six Create in the city of Okayama, according to the man and a labor union supporting him.
When he was taken to hospital for a broken tooth following a beating, an organization worker who accompanied him falsely told a doctor that the man had fallen off his bicycle, they said.
In punishing the intermediary organization, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan said the body had failed to properly oversee the construction firm, submit a report on the matter and implement necessary steps after it was consulted by the man.
"We recognize that extremely vicious human rights violations occurred due to the failure of the supervisory group, which shows a serious problem lies in the system itself," said Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa at a press conference in Tokyo.
The minister added that the government will work to prevent a recurrence of such incidents and intends to proceed with a review of the technical internship system.
The administrative punishment came after the government in February this year revoked for five years Six Create's permit enabling it to accept foreign trainees.
The intermediary organization and Six Create have apologized to the man and agreed to pay him compensation.
The Organization for Technical Intern Training, a government entity overseeing the technical internship program, has filed a complaint with the Okayama prefectural police accusing the Japanese co-workers of assaulting the Vietnamese man.
It is the 33rd time that the permit for an intermediary organization has been revoked since a law clarifying the obligations and responsibilities of companies accepting trainees and intermediary bodies took effect in 2017, according to the immigration agency.
Japan established the technical internship program in 1993, aiming to transfer skills to developing countries. But it has been criticized for creating a hotbed of exploitation and accused of providing a cover for companies to import cheap labor from other Asian countries.© KYODO
John Anderson
Revoking the company's permit and paying the man some compensation is all well and good, but every single employee who participated or looked on should probably be facing assault charges too.
plasticmonkey
Not a word about whether the coworkers who assaulted the intern will be charged and prosecuted.
WA4TKG
If I worked for ANYBODY that laid a finger on me, you know what would happen...and I worked for some pretty shady characters in Japan
Laguna
Tough guy, WA4TKG. Likely the intermediate organization is controlled by organized crime, held the man's passport, and would have charged him hundreds of thousands of yen in "fees" to allow him to return home (if they hadn't already made him pre-pay, to be returned as a "bonus" upon contract completion) if he'd made any complaint. Foreign "trainees" may be tough guys, but the whole system is against them, including the government.
dagon
It is the 33rd time that the permit for an intermediary organization has been revoked since a law clarifying the obligations and responsibilities of companies accepting trainees and intermediary bodies took effect in 2017, according to the immigration agency.
These dispatchers, middle men, human traffickers are a big part of the problem.
Of course the culprits are unnamed, and it is highly probable they reincorporate under different names and reapply for permits ( a few cases of which I have heard of second hand).
Get rid of them along with the gig/temp work middle men.
virusrex
This was only a very visible case, but if all reports were to be treated the same I wonder if any organization mediating the trainee program would still be in business.