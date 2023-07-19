Gov't begins probe into Digital Agency over My Number issues

A Japanese government commission began Wednesday its on-site investigation of the Digital Agency after numerous IDs in the My Number national identification system were erroneously registered with the information of other people.

The government's Personal Information Protection Commission could issue administrative guidance to the agency following its investigation in a rare move that would call the personal information management system of the entire country into question.

"It is important not to view this as a simple mistake but to thoroughly investigate operational systems and organizational factors," a commission official said at a press conference.

The official added that the commission is considering expanding the scope of the investigation to the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, the National Tax Agency and local governments.

In the cases related to bank accounts for the receipt of state benefits, people in charge of registering IDs at local governments mistakenly linked information to the accounts, resulting in the leakage of bank account information.

The issue occurred due to oversights such as My Number cardholders and staff at local governments neglecting to log out when using shared terminals for processing.

The agency said Wednesday it had confirmed the first case of state benefits being deposited into the wrong person's account due to the erroneous account linkage.

According to the city government of Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, where the incident occurred, the insurance information of another person with the same name, surname and birthdate was mistakenly linked to the My Number ID of the woman who was to receive the benefits.

The commission received a report from the Digital Agency at the end of June regarding possible inadequate risk management and security measures in the My Number system, but it took no further action due to its inability to grasp the details of the incidents.

Should administrative guidance be issued to the agency following the on-site investigation, it could include directions on the proper handling of personal information to prevent a recurrence, as well as calls to correct serious violations.

Digital Minister Taro Kono said his agency will respond appropriately to the commission's requests, while Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno at a press conference Wednesday said the government would make further efforts to regain the public's trust.

